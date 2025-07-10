The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Potato Chips Pay Homage To A Classic Flavor
When you're shopping for the tastiest Trader Joe's snacks for any craving, besides snagging the chain's sour jelly beans and spinach and kale Greek yogurt dip, you need to grab a bag or two of crunchy and salty snacks. Next to TJ's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips and the store's peanut butter-filled pretzels, the popular grocery store also has an epic potato chip selection.
Luckily, Chowhound took the time to rank 10 of the best and worst varieties of Trader Joe's chips so you know which ones are worth purchasing. Out of all 10 varieties, Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips placed No. 1 on our list. These traditional potato chips have just the right amount of salt. Plus, their super thin texture makes them extra enjoyable and easy to add to other foods, from sandwiches to chocolate chip cookies. Better yet, these chips come at a great price. At most Trader Joe's locations, you can buy a 10-ounce bag for $3.
While Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips ranked the lowest for their unpredictably spicy taste, TJ's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips have a universal flavor that most chip lovers enjoy. While they may be fried (in sunflower seed oil), customers don't find them overly greasy like many name-brand competitors. That being said, you can enjoy these chips with a number of flavorful condiments and even incorporate them into a variety of at-home recipes with ease.
There are many ways to enjoy classic potato chips from Trader Joe's
Since TJ's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips aren't overly salted or covered in oil, the tasty product can do much more besides fulfilling your simple snack-time needs. Among the many uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, consider adding these crushed chips into your next homemade pie crust. You can also use these tasty snacks to make a flavorful breading for fish or chicken or to cover your next platter of tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese before baking.
On a more basic level, use this chip variety to level up your sandwiches with a childhood lunchroom trick. Simply open your next turkey or ham sandwich and add a layer of these classic potato chips. Now, each and every bite will have a perfectly salty flavor and extra-crisp texture.
When it comes to enjoying these chips as a simple afternoon or pre-dinner snack, consider pairing them with more tasty products from Trader Joe's. Dip these chips along with some raw veggies in the chain's whipped feta spread or vegan tzatziki dip. Or, make a satisfying snack plate with cold cuts and the store's wide assortment of nuts and dried fruit.
Lastly, when you want to mix things up, try other popular chip varieties from Trader Joe's. For additional flavor, you can't go wrong with Trader Joe's Organic White Truffle Potato Chips or the store's Carolina Gold-Style BBQ Flavored Ridge Cut Potato Chips.