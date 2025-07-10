The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Potato Chips Pay Homage To A Classic Flavor

When you're shopping for the tastiest Trader Joe's snacks for any craving, besides snagging the chain's sour jelly beans and spinach and kale Greek yogurt dip, you need to grab a bag or two of crunchy and salty snacks. Next to TJ's Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips and the store's peanut butter-filled pretzels, the popular grocery store also has an epic potato chip selection.

Luckily, Chowhound took the time to rank 10 of the best and worst varieties of Trader Joe's chips so you know which ones are worth purchasing. Out of all 10 varieties, Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips placed No. 1 on our list. These traditional potato chips have just the right amount of salt. Plus, their super thin texture makes them extra enjoyable and easy to add to other foods, from sandwiches to chocolate chip cookies. Better yet, these chips come at a great price. At most Trader Joe's locations, you can buy a 10-ounce bag for $3.

While Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips ranked the lowest for their unpredictably spicy taste, TJ's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips have a universal flavor that most chip lovers enjoy. While they may be fried (in sunflower seed oil), customers don't find them overly greasy like many name-brand competitors. That being said, you can enjoy these chips with a number of flavorful condiments and even incorporate them into a variety of at-home recipes with ease.