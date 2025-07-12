13 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden, Based On Reviews
Olive Garden is the king of casual Italian-American dining. Its pasta dishes reign supreme, the unlimited soup and breadsticks deal continue to rake in new customers on the daily, and the environment is classy enough to celebrate special occasions and still go easy on the ol' pocketbook. These factors have secured Olive Garden a high place in the hearts of frugal but fine dining enthusiasts looking to load up on delicious pasta, soups, and bread with their loved ones; after all, the chain's tagline has become a byword for casual dining communion, "When you're here, you're family."
However, as we all well know, even the closest of our family isn't always perfect. Olive Garden's best may be beloved, but not everything on the menu can quite live up to its million-dollar reputation. If you're uncertain on what exactly to dine on when visiting this restaurant, don't fret. Discerning diners have shared their thoughts online on what dishes to stay away from, and after sifting through multiple sites and series of feedback, we've cultivated a list of what to avoid eating at this beloved chain.
1. Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo
Most of Olive Garden's pasta dishes are famously dense, and the chicken tortellini Alfredo is certainly not an exception. Each tortelloni is stuffed with asiago cheese and drenched with a decadent, creamy sauce made up of a variety of Italian cheeses and breadcrumbs. On top of that, the tortelloni is crowned with several slabs of grilled chicken, resulting in a monument of carbs. While this Alfredo dish is certainly an indulgence, fans and critics recommend staying far away from this bad nutritional decision of a dish.
Olive Garden's chicken tortelloni Alfredo is incredibly heavy on the nutritional deficits. Coming in at 1,980 calories, this dish is enough to satisfy nearly all of the recommended calories a human should consume every day, and if that's not enough to make any person balk, the sodium count is off the charts, as well. Some customers have even called the dish "a cheese overload." As such, we recommend that you stay far away from this dish the next time you go to Olive Garden, or, at the very least, split this dish with some friends.
2. Shrimp Fritto Misto
On paper, Olive Garden's Shrimp Fritto Misto sounds like a dream. Breaded and fried shrimp chunks accompanied by onions and slices of bell peppers can make for delicious finger food on a summer outing, especially when they're paired with marinara or spicy ranch sauce. When given an entire ½ pound of these fried shrimps, the dish begins to sound a little less appealing. According to customers, this basket of fried seafood is something best steering clear of the next time you visit the famous chain.
To start with, the fritto misto, literally translated into "mixed fry," boasts an alarming amount of sodium. At over 5000 milligrams of sodium packed just into the fried seafood on its own, the dish has left customers feeling sick and bloated. No wonder, as the average human body should only be consuming half of that amount per day. It's probably best to stay far away from that dish, at least for your poor kidneys' sake.
3. Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders are a staple of classic, American cooking. Any good cook worth their salt in the South can tell you that quality chicken tenders are a result of good temperature control and attention; anything less will result in subpar tenders that will fail to wow the crowd. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case with Olive Garden's chicken tenders, which, according to customers, seem to be anything but.
A quality piece of chicken tender should be juicy, crispy, and tender, as its name might suggest. However, it seems that the majority of the tenders leaving the kitchens of the famous chain are anything but. Customers have shared pictures of their dish of chicken tenders, revealing overcooked, craggy pieces of meat that would give any diner pause to take a bite out of. According to the pictures, there doesn't seem to be a speck of juice found in the overcooked meat, and what's worse, staff has confirmed that this unfortunate quality is the "new normal" for the chain. If that's the case, diners are encouraged to look elsewhere for proper chicken tenders worth both their time and money.
4. Lasagna Classico
To many Americans, a classic lasagna represents proper comfort food. Warm, decadent, and easy to split up over the course of several meals, lasagna is also a great litmus test for a good cook, as it takes ingenuity and special care to elevate this classic dish from solid nostalgia to a luxurious experience. However, just as it's easy to upgrade lasagna with a few simple touches, it's just as easy to downgrade lasagna with a few careless mistakes. Diners at Olive Garden shared how they felt that the Lasagna Classico served at the chain could've been improved.
According to a photo of their dish, one customer was vastly disappointed with how their lasagna was cooked. The very top layer, traditionally a light and creamy layer of pasta and toasted cheese, was badly browned to the point of being burned. The resulting effect was dry and inedible, a far cry from the cheery image shown on Olive Garden's menu. On top of its lack of moisture, the lasagna also lacked sauce, which resulted in further dryness and an utter lack of flavor. Some even suspect the lasagna to have been originally frozen and reheated to save time. A quality lasagna dish would ideally be dripping with sauce, marinara sauce, and melted cheese, but it seems like the chain's take on this dish is far from good quality at all.
5. Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with meatballs has its roots in American and Italian backgrounds, a true brainchild of American Italian immigrants flourishing in the up-and-coming vitality of 20th-century New York. Since then, the dish has exploded in popularity all across the country, becoming a symbol for homey family gatherings and the comfort of home-cooked dining. This is a grand legacy to honor, both its humble beginnings and its representation of familiar nostalgia, but unfortunately, Olive Garden's spin on this classic dish misses that mark.
While the dish isn't necessarily egregious or inedible, customers share that the restaurant's spaghetti and meatballs lacked substance. A perfectly average, if below average, dish seems to be the common experience shared by most frequenters of the establishment. However, most seem to agree the classic marinara sauce served on top of their pasta lacked flavor and substance. Additionally, a diner shared that their meatballs were lackluster and didn't quite taste like beef, while another remarked that cooking homemade pasta would probably be more worth their while. In short, it sounds like it would be best to honor the home-cooked connotations of spaghetti and meatballs and just make your own version to enjoy, instead.
6. Ravioli Carbonara
Like its contents, the name of this dish practically drips with decadence. Who wouldn't say no to some perfectly al dente ravioli piped full with savory asiago and swimming in a bacon-speckled sauce of cream and Italian cheeses? Apparently, several people have some words about this dish, and most of them are rather negative despite the otherwise delicious implications of Olive Garden's ravioli carbonara.
The menu shows off a poster-worthy, glamorous ideal of what their ravioli dish should look like. The pasta's covered with sauce, the cheese is properly melted, and the rising plumes of steam imply the hot freshness of the dish overall. However, some customers received a much different reality of ravioli. According to some reviews, their dish was served with barely any sauce at all, resulting in dry chunks of ravioli pasta. Most, if not all, of the flavor is in that sauce, which meant that their dish lacked any of the real punch of carbonara taste. Additionally, the ravioli carbonara was often served cold, which lent itself to another rather lackluster experience overall. Though some people have had a positive experience with this dish, the inconsistency in quality leads us to believe diners looking for a decadent experience should save their money and time and look elsewhere for a take on this otherwise delicious dish.
7. Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp is a flavor-bomb of an ingredient if prepared correctly. The umami of the sea is packed densely inside of these unassuming "sea bugs," and it takes patience and effort to transform these crustaceans into something magical and toothsome. However, shrimp can also be pretty easy to butcher; without proper care or attention, shrimp can just as easily overwhelm a dish with its mediocrity. The latter seems to be the case with the shrimp Alfredo dish at Olive Garden according to feedback from diners.
The dish has been known to be inconsistent. While some fans praise its ability to blend flavor, creaminess, and overall elevation from the original fettuccine Alfredo recipe, others have disappointing experiences to share. Some have shared how their shrimp was poorly prepared, leaving them feeling nauseated. Others still noticed that their Alfredo noodles hardened and cooled quicker than what was normal, which indicated an insufficient cooking time. With such middling experiences, it's probably best to choose something different for lunch the next time you visit the famous chain.
8. Chicken Shrimp Carbonara
Even going by its name alone, this titular dish sounds like a real head-turner. Packed with powerful flavors, varying textures, and a vibrant presentation, the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara at Olive Garden seems like a stunner. However, compared to its bombastic appearance, this dish seems to remain an underwhelming, if average, dish that remains a polarizing point of contention with customers on whether it's worth your time or not.
Overall, while the dish itself has been served fairly consistently with diners, the overall experience has been somewhat polarizing. Some customers thought that the carbonara lacked flavor and could use additions of pancetta or tomatoes, depending on the person, while others praised the inclusion of the red bell peppers. Furthermore, the chicken has been reported to have been served raw in the center, which is a huge turn-off considering the dangers of uncooked chicken meat. In short, the carbonara's only selling point seems to be that it's the only pasta dinner with a starring vegetable ingredient, but that's a pretty low bar in and of itself. You're better off making your own healthier and more flavorful version at home.
9. Five Cheese Ziti al Forno
The pasta dishes at Olive Garden are a major selling point of the chain for good reason. They are the face of the restaurant, constantly rake in customers, and remain staples of casual Italian-American dining. However, there are always a few standouts from the superstar line-up, and one of the under performers remains the chain's take on a baked Five Cheese Ziti al Forno. According to a poll conducted by Mashed, nearly ¼ of polled participants cited this dish as one of their least favorites to get at Olive Garden, and some more detailed reviews help shed a little light on the ziti hate train.
One of the misnomers of the Five Cheese Ziti al Forno is the lack of variety in the dish's cheese blend found in the pasta's red sauce. The purported "five-cheese marinara" remains a source of disgruntlement with customers, as some can taste only about two distinct flavors of cheese. While the sauce's flavor has been compared to that of penne alla vodka's, the marinara is often the most inconsistent part of the dish, as sometimes it's poured generously over the pasta or served very conservatively. It's probably best not to get this dish as takeout to minimize cooling, but it's also probably better to just skip out on this disreputable dish altogether.
10. Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo
Going off of the menu description alone, this Alfredo dish seems like the classy, refined older brother to Olive Garden's beloved fettuccine Alfredo. Instead of plain noodles, the restaurant dresses up their classic with grilled sirloin tips, the titular gorgonzola blue cheese, and fresh spinach leaves. The dish is then rounded out with vibrant sun-dried tomatoes to cut through the heaviness and is finished off with a house-made balsamic drizzle on top. All of these elements sound like a match made in heaven, so why is it on this list? Some customers have got the answers for us.
The first grievance seems to be with the steak. The sirloin tips are reportedly cheap despite its luxurious presentation. Not only that, but these badly cooked meat chunks are said to be tough and full of gristle. It's not a great start, considering it's the main draw of the dish. However, the most common issue lies with the overall flavorings of the Alfredo. The odorous flavors of the gorgonzola, a famously powerful cheese, clashes with the grilled steak and strong acidity of the balsamic dressing. "Alfredo with blue cheese crumbles makes a bad combination," comments a dissatisfied customer, "but then to drizzle it with balsamic was just too many flavors that didn't complement each other." If done correctly, this dish could be a masterpiece of subtle flavor complementation and quiet luxury. As such, you're better off looking elsewhere for a superior version of this otherwise sumptuous dish.
11. Stuffed Chicken Marsala
For many, this dish appearing here might come as a surprise. After all, Olive Garden's chicken marsala is a beloved staple of the chain, as well as an iconic product of Italian-American cuisine. Very few would turn their nose down at well-done grilled chicken breast stuffed to the brim with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, or the famous creamy marsala-wine and mushroom sauce. Additionally, Olive Garden adds a dollop of mashed potatoes also drenched in the iconic sauce and mushrooms. However, the Chicken Marsala has undergone a drastic change since its debut days, and fans are unhappy with its new iteration.
Originally, the chicken marsala was a pasta dish served with fettuccine noodles instead of the current side of mashed potatoes. It was a popular, if not beloved, dish on the menu, but the chain soon discontinued the dish in favor of tweaking the recipe. The stuffed chicken marsala took its place, and it lost its shine much to the dismay of many longtime customers. The once juicy chicken is now dry and tough, and the sauce that can be used to offset this deficiency is now served skimpily. According to customers, this dish fails to live up to its predecessor's memory, and customers looking to relive that experience should look elsewhere to satisfy their cravings.
12. Sicilian Cheesecake
If you're looking for high-quality servings of luxurious cheesecake, chances are that you won't find them at chain restaurants. Most cheesecakes served at these chain establishments are often mass-produced or pre-frozen for the sake of convenience, and while some are able to overcome their economic origins with the right elevation, apparently that's not the case for the cheesecake served at Olive Garden. Diners agree that while the dessert itself isn't egregious enough to warrant outright vitriol, nevertheless, the Sicilian Cheesecake is not much to write home about.
Badly-made or mass-produced cheesecake can often taste dry or powdery, which seems to be the case with the dessert served at the popular chain. Customers compared the texture to that of cardboard, and the additions of whipped cream and fresh strawberries served on top evidently did little to mitigate the texture. Good cheesecake very much depends on its texture, whether it's a fluffy Japanese variant or the classic creamy New York style. With such a damning indictment of Olive Garden's take on this beloved dessert, it's probably best to stick to shopping for cheesecakes at bakeries where they'll undoubtedly flourish.
13. Gluten-free substitutions
While gluten is an essential part of a functional diet, it can also be difficult to process for those with celiac disease, which prevents the body from properly digesting this group of indigestible proteins. However, gluten is a prevalent ingredient in many foods, especially anything made of wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. For a pasta and bread-centered restaurant such as Olive Garden, it makes sense that they have a series of gluten-free substitutions to make the menu more accessible, but, unfortunately, the chain has yet to present an equally enjoyable experience for the gluten-intolerant customers.
According to customers, the gluten-free dishes at Olive Garden have very little to write home about. Not only are the kitchens prone to mixing up different gluten-free dishes, but customers also report how the staff are sadly rather careless when it comes to cross-contamination. While this may seem like a trivial matter, for those with life-or-death reactions to gluten contamination, this in fact matters a great deal. With such a gluten-rife environment as Olive Garden's, it's better to stay safe and bring a packed lunch.
Methodology
In order to determine what dishes missed the mark in this recommendation, I scoured the Internet for recurring negative or generally lukewarm reviews shared by online users targeting specific dishes that left them unsatisfied. I made sure to build a general consensus based on multiple reviews unless individual reviews were particularly substantive. I also ensured to cite sources from a variety of forums rather than singular platforms to strengthen these recommendations.
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Mashed.