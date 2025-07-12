13 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden, Based On Reviews

Olive Garden is the king of casual Italian-American dining. Its pasta dishes reign supreme, the unlimited soup and breadsticks deal continue to rake in new customers on the daily, and the environment is classy enough to celebrate special occasions and still go easy on the ol' pocketbook. These factors have secured Olive Garden a high place in the hearts of frugal but fine dining enthusiasts looking to load up on delicious pasta, soups, and bread with their loved ones; after all, the chain's tagline has become a byword for casual dining communion, "When you're here, you're family."

However, as we all well know, even the closest of our family isn't always perfect. Olive Garden's best may be beloved, but not everything on the menu can quite live up to its million-dollar reputation. If you're uncertain on what exactly to dine on when visiting this restaurant, don't fret. Discerning diners have shared their thoughts online on what dishes to stay away from, and after sifting through multiple sites and series of feedback, we've cultivated a list of what to avoid eating at this beloved chain.