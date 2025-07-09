The Frozen Garlic Hack You Desperately Need For More Flavorful Meals

If you're the type of cook who staunchly believes that no meal is complete without garlic, join the club! The aroma of garlic sautéing in the pan has the power to make your mouth water with anticipation. So it only makes sense to have this coveted member of the Allium genus on hand at all times. One foolproof technique to prolong the shelf life of fresh garlic is to store it in the freezer. Not only does this technique avoid spoilage, but it can also enhance the taste of your meals. Start by peeling individual garlic cloves, which is probably the hardest part of this entire hack. However, with the chef-approved trick of submerging the unpeeled cloves in water overnight, you should be able to get those stubborn peels off more easily. While smashing the garlic to loosen the clove from the peels is a popular approach — even among seasoned chefs — it's not the best way to peel garlic.

Once peeled, set the cloves in the freezer, and when you're ready to use them in a recipe that calls for minced garlic, reach for a grater. Grating frozen garlic is far easier and you retain the garlicky goodness without any noticeable loss of flavor. Moreover, the consistency of grated, frozen garlic is slightly creamy and perfect for creating a luxurious sauce. Working with frozen garlic is also a helpful tip to prevent any lingering garlic smell on your hands. Put this frozen garlic to the test the next time you're making an ultra-flavorful garlic bread or a rich garlic-parmesan sauce.