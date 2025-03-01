The Genius Way To Prevent That Stubborn Garlic Smell On Your Hands

As with most kitchen tasks, preparation is key when it comes to garlic. When you bring home a whole head or bulb of garlic from the grocery store, break it apart and peel it like a chef. Then, place the whole cloves in a freezer-safe plastic bag or container. When you're ready to cook, there's no need to defrost — simply chop the frozen garlic cloves straight from the freezer. There is a trade off, though, as freezing can mellow the garlicky flavor. However, not only will you notice significantly less odor but your garlic will last longer. Stored in a cool, dry spot, an entire, unbroken bulb will last up to six months, but as soon as you break it open to pull out a clove or three, the shelf life is reduced to approximately three weeks. Meanwhile, frozen cloves of garlic can last for up to one year.

If your food prep game is strong, freezing garlic is an excellent solution, but there are some tried-and-true tricks to removing the garlicky odor from your hands after the fact. You could remove garlic odor like Martha Stewart by rubbing stainless steel on your skin, washing your hands in a paste made from baking soda and salt, or even rinsing your fingers in mouthwash. No matter how you manage to remove that garlicky smell from your hands, in the end we know the flavor is well worth the effort.