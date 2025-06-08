The Tip Every Home Cook Should Know For Homemade Garlic Parmesan Sauce

We've all had to do some culinary first aid, whether it is trimming off the burned bits of a roast or adjusting the saltiness of soup before you serve it. But while some hacks for saving a kitchen mistake are a bit tricky and require some know-how (like balancing a salty soup with some added acid), fixing a garlic Parmesan sauce that is either too thin or too thick is actually pretty easy.

If your sauce is running a bit thin and you don't have the time to wait for it to thicken on its own, you can simply add a bit of cornstarch to help things along (this stuff is a bit of kitchen magic that lets you sear steaks like a pro, too). You'll simply want to mix one part water with one part cornstarch, add it to the sauce, and whisk well to incorporate. Keep cooking until the sauce reaches the right consistency and the cornstarch has been completely dissolved.

If you've got the opposite problem and you've let our sauce thicken too much, you don't have to toss it out and start over. That's a waste of perfectly good ingredients and time. Instead, simply add in more liquid for a quick fix. You can add some cream, although that will also add to the sauce's richness (which isn't necessarily a bad thing), or you can add some more broth. Just like you would with adding cornstarch to a too-thin sauce, you'll want to whisk in your liquid to make sure it is thoroughly mixed, then serve it before it gets too thick on you again.