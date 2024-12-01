Can You Store Fresh Garlic In The Freezer?

While a whole garlic bulb will supposedly last for up to six months in that popular produce destination (a cool, dark place), especially if stemmed, we have yet to enjoy such longevity. Maybe your place is cooler and darker. If not, assess how much time you have for a food storage task and choose your own frozen garlic adventure. The allium should last for up to 12 months in the freezer.

If you only have 30 seconds, you can pop a garlic bulb right into a resealable plastic bag, or encase it in cling wrap. Freezing whole is more effective for a garlic bulb than something like, say, an apple, because it's comparatively tiny and naturally segmented, so it'll come up to temperature and break apart pretty easily when you're ready to thaw it. If you have five full minutes, you can peel your garlic cloves restaurant-style, arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and freeze for a few hours before transferring them to an airtight container to freeze long-term. That middle step isn't even strictly necessary, but the pre-freeze can help keep the cloves from sticking together over time. And if you have 10 minutes, peel, mince, portion into ice cube trays, barely saturate with water, cover, and, you know the drill: freeze. The time it takes to get that garlic fragrance off your hands will vary, of course.