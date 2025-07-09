The BBQ Sauce Quick Fix To Make Meat Taste Backyard-Smoked

Charcoal obsessives, tong torch holders, and aspiring pitmasters, look away, for today we must discuss the occasional foray into (we warned you!) store-bought barbecue sauce. Yes, we are aware that one can make a terrific barbecue sauce with just three ingredients, and that some homemade BBQ sauce secrets can make it even greater, but sometimes bottled will just have to do. And a spoonful of well-meaning deception can better help it approximate your own signature batch.

Adding a bit of liquid smoke is one of the fastest, easiest ways to improve store-bought barbecue sauce. Liquid smoke is the natural infusion of the smoke produced by burning wood into a liquid vehicle, ideally water alone without any additives. It's intended to mimic the effect of actually smoking meat all day, and it's already present in plenty of grocery items like potato chips, processed meats, and yes, sauces, including barbecue. Check your store-bought barbecue to make sure it isn't already a "smoky" variety, because a little bit of this culinary trick goes a long way. Otherwise, get to conjuring.