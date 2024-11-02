The Crispiest, Butteriest Fried Potatoes Are An Architectural Marvel

Despite this dish taking over half a day to make, the ingredients are actually quite simple: potatoes, some sort of fat (duck fat, beef tallow, or ghee), spices (salt, pepper, rosemary, garlic), and oil for frying (whatever oil you like best should be fine). You can customize the seasoning however you want, just remember that whatever fat you use will also come with that particular flavor.

To start, peel all your potatoes, then thinly slice them either using a knife or a mandolin. Next, melt your fat and mix in the salt, any spices you're adding, and the potatoes. After lining a loaf pan with parchment, layer the thin, coated potatoes one-by-one on top of each other, then bake for three hours or until tender Once they're cooked, you'll need to weigh the spuds down; either a pie weight or another loaf pan filled with canned goods will work. Then, place the tin in the fridge for at least 12 hours (up to 24 hours), and wait. Once the baked layers are firmly pressed together, flip the potatoes out of the mold and cut the loaf into cubes. Finally, fry them until golden brown. And voilà, you've made the infamous crispy, buttery 15-hour potatoes.

Once the potatoes are done, you could simply sprinkle with salt and enjoy plain or with ketchup or ranch. Or, if you want to treat them as a side dish, plate these cubes with a foolproof roasted chicken or with roast beef and gravy. If you want to serve these with a vegetarian meal, serve these alongside (or dipping them in) this basic three-bean vegetarian chili.