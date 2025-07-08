Here's The Worst Store-Bought Green Goddess Dressing You Can Buy

Green goddess salad dressing has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Fresh, full of herbal and citrusy flavor, and with just a little twinge of saltiness, green goddess dressing has proven to be a favorite not only for salads, but for dips and really anything else you set your mind to. But in order to get the most out of your meal, you're going to want the best green goddess you can buy. Put another way, you should avoid the bottles that'll leave you with little faith in the green goddess.

When Chowhound ranked 10 store-bought green goddess dressings from worst to best, Private Selection took the dubious distinction of the worst dressing on the list. The bottle was only about $3, and unfortunately its flavor did not outshine its low price tag. Our taster noted far too much of an aggressive mustard flavor that then eventually receded into predominantly mayo and egg flavors — not exactly ideal if freshness is your goal. Just like the Goddess salad dressing from Trader Joe's, which we also found way too salty, you're better off leaving Private Selection's behind.