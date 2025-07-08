Here's The Worst Store-Bought Green Goddess Dressing You Can Buy
Green goddess salad dressing has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Fresh, full of herbal and citrusy flavor, and with just a little twinge of saltiness, green goddess dressing has proven to be a favorite not only for salads, but for dips and really anything else you set your mind to. But in order to get the most out of your meal, you're going to want the best green goddess you can buy. Put another way, you should avoid the bottles that'll leave you with little faith in the green goddess.
When Chowhound ranked 10 store-bought green goddess dressings from worst to best, Private Selection took the dubious distinction of the worst dressing on the list. The bottle was only about $3, and unfortunately its flavor did not outshine its low price tag. Our taster noted far too much of an aggressive mustard flavor that then eventually receded into predominantly mayo and egg flavors — not exactly ideal if freshness is your goal. Just like the Goddess salad dressing from Trader Joe's, which we also found way too salty, you're better off leaving Private Selection's behind.
Get the cream of the crop of green goddess dressings
Our impression of Private Selection's green goddess dressing was that the product as a whole is just very confused and aimless. At times terribly tangy and leaning way too hard on its citrus notes, while at others reverting back to that creamy but still strangely unfulfilling mayo flavor, this selection is probably best off being as private as it can get. Worse, when you do a like-for-like comparison with some of the better-performing green goddess dressings, you can really see what you're missing out on too. Case in point is Gotham Greens Vegan Goddess offering, which ranked No. 1 on our list due to its fresh herbal notes as well as its well-rounded creaminess.
At once rich in basil flavor without being oppressive, this vegan dressing then gives way to more delicate notes of citrus, creating an exceptionally balanced concoction. Trader Joe's green goddess dressing (which you can make at home quite easily) also ranked highly due to its balance of delicious herbal flavors — and for only a dollar more than the inferior Private Selection dressing. So, even if Chowhound's ranking isn't gospel, it should still make you believe in the power of a proper green goddess.