We Won't Be Buying This Salty Trader Joe's Salad Dressing Any Time Soon

While Trader Joe's consistent rotation of new products makes for a fun shopping experience, it also means it's difficult to decide what to buy. Should we always give in to those impulse purchases, or try harder to stick with what we know? Take the chain's salad dressings, for example. There are over a dozen varieties available, from Buttermilk Ranch to silky Organic Toasted Sesame. To help you sift through all the options, Chowhound ranked Trader Joe's salad dressings from worst to first. While some options impressed us, others fell way short. One thing we know for sure is that you won't catch us buying the chain's Goddess salad dressing.

This plain Goddess dressing came in last due to its strange flavor. While the dressing is creamy, it has overly salty, vinegar-forward notes that confused our taster's palate. Made with tahini, apple cider vinegar, and lemon juice, it sounds like it should work, but we found it very unbalanced. Tahini is a lusciously creamy ingredient that tastes great in salad dressings, but this particular product misses the mark. The vinegar and lemon juice should have added subtle acidity to the nutty base of this dressing, but the tahini was muted instead, resulting in an overpoweringly acidic and salty flavor with barely a hint of tahini's signature earthiness.