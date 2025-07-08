The Best Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream We've Ever Tasted Is A Brand You Can Find Anywhere
Peanut butter and chocolate are an iconic duo that expertly balances salty and nutty notes with bitter and sweeter flavors. When it comes to ice cream, they can either be a complementary pair or at each other's throats. Of course, there's no shortage of these flavors on the market, but only one brand truly impressed our taste-tester enough to give it first place in Chowhound's ranking of the best store-bought chocolate peanut butter ice creams.
Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World beat out the competition by a wide margin. Poor performers in the ranking, such as Rebel and Halo Top, either flopped on the texture or flavor, while Ben & Jerry's found the perfect synergy of both. Creamy peanut butter and crunchy chocolate chip cookie chunks are expertly swirled together to create a delicious taste in every bite.
The chocolate was front and center, and also cohesive with the rich peanut butter, offering a true exploration of flavor and texture on the palate. Ben & Jerry's is known for having a lot of signature flavors (probably even more than you think) with punny names, such as Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, but Peanut Butter World is easily some of their most ingenious work yet.
The hallmarks of a quality peanut butter chocolate ice cream
The main components of Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World are cream, skim milk, peanuts, cocoa, and sugar, so it doesn't hold back on calories or sugar, which is what ice cream is all about (in spirit, at least). While there are tasty low-cal, sugar-free, everything-free ice creams, many of them struggle to achieve super rich flavors in the same way. Chocolate and peanut butter inherently have a little fat to them, and it helps to boost their richness in ice cream. But the sweetest part of Ben & Jerry's ice cream is that it goes through an extra level of product oversight from environmental and workers' rights organizations, including the use of fair-trade chocolate.
As a company that champions food inclusivity, it's surprising that Peanut Butter World isn't also a part of Ben & Jerry's dairy-free ice cream line at the time of writing. However, fans who wish to get a similar scoop without dairy ingredients may enjoy the P.B. & Cookies flavor, which is made with almond milk and Oreo-style cookies.
The only real drawback is that this flavor is exclusive to Target. To hold any hungry folks over in the meantime, add a bit of chocolate to this two-ingredient ice cream hack for a taste of peanut butter and chocolate wholesomeness. You may have to go out of your way to find a pint of Peanut Butter World, but it's worth the effort.