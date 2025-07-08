The Best Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream We've Ever Tasted Is A Brand You Can Find Anywhere

Peanut butter and chocolate are an iconic duo that expertly balances salty and nutty notes with bitter and sweeter flavors. When it comes to ice cream, they can either be a complementary pair or at each other's throats. Of course, there's no shortage of these flavors on the market, but only one brand truly impressed our taste-tester enough to give it first place in Chowhound's ranking of the best store-bought chocolate peanut butter ice creams.

Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter World beat out the competition by a wide margin. Poor performers in the ranking, such as Rebel and Halo Top, either flopped on the texture or flavor, while Ben & Jerry's found the perfect synergy of both. Creamy peanut butter and crunchy chocolate chip cookie chunks are expertly swirled together to create a delicious taste in every bite.

The chocolate was front and center, and also cohesive with the rich peanut butter, offering a true exploration of flavor and texture on the palate. Ben & Jerry's is known for having a lot of signature flavors (probably even more than you think) with punny names, such as Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, but Peanut Butter World is easily some of their most ingenious work yet.