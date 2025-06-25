This 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Ice Cream Is A Smooth, Dairy-Free Treat

If you love peanut butter, bananas, and ice cream, as well as effortless desserts, you'll love this tasty two-ingredient frozen treat. While not technically ice cream — since no milk or cream is involved — the creamy, smooth texture of this chilled dessert might just have you fooled. The best part about making this ice cream (besides getting to eat it) is that it can be made without an ice cream maker. You simply need ripe or overripe bananas, peanut butter, and a blender or food processor. It's also the perfect vegan-friendly ice cream for dairy-free diets and lactose intolerant individuals.

While any ripe bananas will work for this faux ice cream, it's a great opportunity to make use of your brown bananas instead of tossing them. Overripe bananas also tend to be sweeter and softer, making it easy to blend them into a creamy sorbet. To achieve an ice cream-like consistency, cut up the bananas and freeze them for a couple of hours before blending them until smooth. Add any type of peanut butter (or other nut butter like almond butter) that you prefer and blend. Enjoy immediately or freeze for a firmer texture.

If you're having trouble blending the bananas, try cutting them into smaller pieces or letting them sit for a few minutes to soften slightly before pureeing. You can also try adding a splash of water or almond milk. Follow some more simple tips to make your peanut butter and banana sorbet extra yummy.