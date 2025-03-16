What Type Of Beer Is Coors Banquet?

While Coors Banquet isn't a light beer, it's still a very crisp, clean, and clear lager with an IBU of merely 15 and an ABV at a standard 5%. However, the sweeter taste of the beer, especially at the front of the flavor profile, has made Coors Banquet somewhat underrated. The lager is very approachable and easy to drink, making it the perfect accompaniment for some delicious food pairings. And it's actually in this role that Coors Banquet earned its name and reputation as "the banquet beer."

Back in 1873, when Adolph Coors first opened his brewing company in Golden, Colorado, the mining industry was a pervasive presence in that region of the country. Hard-working silver and gold miners would flood their local saloons for a refreshing beer to drink with their hearty meals. Once word of Coors' quality spread, the beer became synonymous with that satisfying post-work sip, as well as the feast that accompanied it. These gatherings of coworkers and friends alongside good food and drink were seen (perhaps somewhat cheekily) as "banquets" with the classic Coors product front and center. And even though the times and the beer industry have changed significantly — including huge lulls following the slowing of the mining industry as well as the implementation of prohibition — Coors Banquet still taps into the essence of the beer that started the huge brewer's growth.