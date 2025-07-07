Airplane Foods That Will Actually Entertain Your Kids And Keep Them Full
Whoever said "the joy is in the journey" while traveling clearly never had to get on a plane with hangry passengers. We all become exhausted after hauling around luggage in an overstimulating airport for hours, and it's even more challenging for children to regulate themselves in such an environment. Get ahead of the crankiness by coming prepared with entertaining and filling foods.
Before bringing a feast aboard the plane, it's wise to familiarize yourself with airport guidelines regarding food. The TSA does not allow any liquids or semi-liquids exceeding 3.4 ounces in carry-on luggage. Common snacks, such as yogurt cups, juice boxes, and applesauce in their full-size containers, may not be allowed on a flight. The exception to this TSA rule is for baby food: breast milk, formula, puree, or pouch food (along with ice packs) are allowed to exceed 3.4 ounces on carry-on luggage. Just notify a TSA officer ahead of time to expedite the baggage check screening process.
To travel with some extra peace of mind, we've put together a list of snacks that should satisfy travelers of all ages as they soar through the skies. Make security checks a breeze by packing these foods in an airtight container like the Dunruz clear-top bento boxes, as all of the foods on our list are TSA-approved items. These ingredients can also be found at most major U.S. grocery stores, requiring minimal prep time to cook or assemble on your part. Remember, good food makes even the hardest trips a little bit easier.
Grilled cheese sandwich
Grilled cheese is one of the top childhood comfort foods for many people. It's fluffy and soft with just enough crunch, and it's got the right amount of savory flavor and carbs to crush a ravenous appetite. Bonus points: This sandwich doesn't make a mess, and it holds up well even if it goes cold after a while. If you're expecting to have some seriously hungry kids on your hands, you can also pair this classic sandwich with a few small snacks like crackers or dried fruit.
It's easy to tailor bread and cheese to any child. Fans of pizza might enjoy grilled cheese with mozzarella and a bit of tomato sauce, while fans of Mexican cuisine might prefer their grilled cheese sandwiches served quesadilla-style in a tortilla. You can also upgrade regular grilled cheese with mayonnaise for extra flavor, but really, most kids end up enjoying this dish however their caregiver makes it for them.
Veggie nuggets and tots
Chicken nuggets are another certified childhood classic, but a plant-based version is a perfect alternative. Some young passengers get anxious while flying, and a fun, familiar meal can be a good way of getting in some extra veggies. Take, for instance, Beyond Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets, which have a bit more fiber than some other chicken nuggets brands. They also have less saturated fat without compromising on protein, offering 14 grams per serving, to keep your kids full for longer. Veggie tots and rolls, such as the gluten-free Caulipower pizza bites, are also easy to pop in the microwave or air fryer for a crispy crunch before packing in a lunchbox.
Honey graham crackers and cereal
Sometimes we crave something sweet to soften the mood, and the warm honey flavor of graham crackers is sure to please. Annie's Bunny Grahams are USDA-certified organic, and they come in variety packs that include a mix of cocoa, vanilla, and strawberry crackers to keep young travelers entertained. Alternatively, dry cereal, such as the Cheerios Protein line, offers strawberry and cinnamon flavors that can satisfy a sweet tooth while providing some extra protein and fiber.
Dried fruit
The TSA guidelines are particular about fresh fruit, as certain fruits, such as watermelon or pineapple, can release a lot of liquid and are typically restricted when traveling internationally. It's also no secret that children tend to get sticky fruit juice all over their faces and hands, which requires some dexterous wet-wiping skills on your behalf (and maybe risks some tears). Skip a messy cleanup situation by picking up a bag of freeze-dried or dehydrated fruit medley. Yogurt-covered raisins and fruit leather bars are easy to find as well. You can even make your own nut-free trail mix by adding granola, chocolate chips, and oats to the fruit.
Something fun to dip
Some kids are sauce kids — it could be barbecue, ketchup, or sriracha — they just want to dip their food in something. Crunchy vegetables, such as celery and baby carrots, are perfect for ranch or hummus. Hippeas Chickpea Puffs are gluten-free and made with organic ingredients. These types of puff snacks come in various flavors and taste good with pretty much anything.
The TSA is picky about liquids and sauces, so only a few tablespoons of sauce will meet the requirements. A hassle-free way to stay under the 3.4-ounce maximum is by bringing fast food sauce packets. Most of them are under 3.4 ounces, and they'll even state the ounces on the packaging, making it quick for TSA to verify if needed. A packet or two of Chick-fil-A dipping sauces improves any crunchy snack, and you don't have to worry about any liquid spilling in the lunchbox before getting on the plane.
Electrolyte packets for hydration
Food isn't the only thing you'll want to plan ahead for. Some drinks make it easier to stay hydrated, but unfortunately, most juice boxes from home won't make it through security. However, there is a workaround. Pediatric electrolyte packets taste like juice, and they're good for helping kids stay hydrated on the plane. The Pedialyte variety packets come with multiple flavors, and there's an immune support line that comes with extra vitamins.
After you've gone through baggage check completely, you should be able to purchase clear, resealable bottled water from the airport shops. The electrolyte packets are small enough to fit inside a lunchbox or backpack, and they're a lot more economical (and often more healthy) than buying individual fruity drinks. All you have to do is tear them open, pour the contents into a water bottle, and shake it to have a perfect hydrating drink for your kids to sip on any time during the trip.