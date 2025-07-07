Airplane Foods That Will Actually Entertain Your Kids And Keep Them Full

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whoever said "the joy is in the journey" while traveling clearly never had to get on a plane with hangry passengers. We all become exhausted after hauling around luggage in an overstimulating airport for hours, and it's even more challenging for children to regulate themselves in such an environment. Get ahead of the crankiness by coming prepared with entertaining and filling foods.

Before bringing a feast aboard the plane, it's wise to familiarize yourself with airport guidelines regarding food. The TSA does not allow any liquids or semi-liquids exceeding 3.4 ounces in carry-on luggage. Common snacks, such as yogurt cups, juice boxes, and applesauce in their full-size containers, may not be allowed on a flight. The exception to this TSA rule is for baby food: breast milk, formula, puree, or pouch food (along with ice packs) are allowed to exceed 3.4 ounces on carry-on luggage. Just notify a TSA officer ahead of time to expedite the baggage check screening process.

To travel with some extra peace of mind, we've put together a list of snacks that should satisfy travelers of all ages as they soar through the skies. Make security checks a breeze by packing these foods in an airtight container like the Dunruz clear-top bento boxes, as all of the foods on our list are TSA-approved items. These ingredients can also be found at most major U.S. grocery stores, requiring minimal prep time to cook or assemble on your part. Remember, good food makes even the hardest trips a little bit easier.