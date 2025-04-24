Sweet Vs Savory Foods: What Does It Mean When We Prefer One Over The Other?

Most people fall into two categories when it comes to snacking habits: sweet or salty. Are you the type to pop frozen french fries in the oven or grab vanilla ice cream from the freezer? You might even crave one after eating the other. It turns out that there are reasons why we get these cravings, and Chowhound spoke exclusively with an expert to break down the science for us.

Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS (Certified Food Scientist), is a senior lecturer for Food and Safety Regulations at Johns Hopkins University, and the principal at food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC. As someone who knows the ins and outs of food science, Shelke says, "Cravings for sweet or salty [foods] stem from a complex mix of biology, psychology, and personal history." The human body needs to maintain certain levels of sodium and glucose to reach peak performance, and the amount of salt and sugar we consume can balance or imbalance those levels.

"Sweet cravings often signal a need for quick energy, especially under stress, as sugar boosts dopamine — the brain's reward chemical," she says. "Salty cravings may reflect electrolyte balances from dehydration or physical exertion. Salt also activates calming pathways in the brain, making it a common comfort craving during stress."