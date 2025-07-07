If you reminisce about long summer afternoons when you were young, you might remember lunches of enticing bologna sandwiches. Bologna is a lunch staple for many people because of its unique taste and texture. If you'd like to recreate a youthful taste experience, or would just enjoy eating really good bologna, we ranked seven bologna brands to find the best in your local grocery store or deli.

Out of the seven brands we compared, Boar's Head Beef Bologna tasted the best. It has the kind of flavor that creates memories. It should be noted that there's no need to hesitate in purchasing this amazing bologna. Boar's Head has bounced back from a 2024 listeria outbreak by quickly making improvements to its quality control processes, and it's been confirmed that the deli meats are safe to eat.

Some of the other brands we tested, such as Oscar Meyer, didn't necessarily taste bad, but their flavor was underwhelming compared to Boar's Head. The taste tester used plain, unadorned bologna to sample their flavor, and on this front, Oscar Meyer didn't stack up without cheese or bread to accompany it. Schmalz's German Bologna, which is usually found exclusively in a dedicated deli, is very high-quality and flavorful, but ranks in the middle. It's a good lunchmeat, but didn't taste like conventional bologna, which is why it was placed lower on the scale.