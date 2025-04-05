Why Bologna In The US Is So Different From Its Italian Origins

You spot it on deli counters, in grocery stores, and possibly in your own refrigerator –- it's hard to go too far without seeing bologna crop up in one place or another. While you might not even be certain of what kind of meat is in bologna, or maybe you've falsely equated it to a big hot dog, the deli meat and school lunch staple has unquestionably changed over the years. In fact, you can even take a look at how bologna in the United States has evolved compared to its Italian ancestor.

Over the years, American bologna has developed into its own category of meat, and that's even reflected in the laws surrounding its production. While Italian mortadella, for example, can have larger chunks of fat in its composition, American law dictates that its domestic bologna can't contain any of these unmixed fatty bits. In American bologna, all ingredients, be they fatty or meaty, must be finely ground. American bologna must also contain no more than 30% fat or a 40% total of fat plus water. This ensures consistency from one product to another, but you could argue this comes at the expense of some of the artisanal potential seen in the likes of mortadella and even German bologna. But if you ever wanted to compare for yourself, none of these similar-yet-distinct meats are hard to track down.