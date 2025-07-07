The Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Brand To Avoid Buying At All Costs

Ice cream is a treat any way you scoop it, and it's hard to complain about any frozen, sweet, creamy confection. But, with an abundance of small batch and mass market ice cream options available in stores and online, some are simply bound to perform better than others. There are so many varieties, in fact, that you can even break best-of lists down to individual flavors, as Chowhound has done with our ranking of the best store-bought chocolate peanut butter ice creams. And as classic as the combination of churned chocolate and peanut butter can be, one brand still had to come in last.

Rebellion has its perks, and its perils. And Rebel's chocolate peanut butter ice cream simply had more of the disappointing latter. Clocking in at a dismal 11 out of 11 possible spots, its entry simply lacked anything approaching an expected ice cream texture, instead crumbling into a clumpy mess. That it's lactose free and contains lower carbs and sugar than the norm only goes so far as an excuse, too, as similarly situated products came in higher on our list.