12 Unexpected Grout Colors To Spice Up Your Kitchen

Glitter grout isn't a color itself. It's an additive that you mix with grout to change a matte grout into one that sparkles depending on how the light hits it. You know how some sidewalks sparkle when the light hits them because of small particles in the concrete? It's a similar concept on a smaller scale. The glitter comes in different colors, which means you'll have the opportunity to customize the grout and tile color combination. However, that also means you have to choose carefully to ensure the glitter doesn't make the grout look like it totally doesn't go with the tile.

Glitter grout is kind of controversial in that it's been around a long time, and there are always people saying it's out of date. However, there are also a lot of people who still love it, and it can be surprisingly subtle. If you like it, enjoy it, and just be prepared for the occasional question. It's also glitter, and the mixing process can be messy, leaving glitter scattered randomly around your home if you aren't careful. Glitter grout can be a nice additive to use with translucent glass tile as the glass lets the glitter show through more. However, you have to take care applying it, as the glitter can scratch the glass.