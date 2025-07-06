This Chain Restaurant Serves A Margarita With A Fancy Rim Of Black Lava Salt

Whether it's nostalgic kitsch, affordability, or the oddly comforting feeling of knowing exactly what you're going to order, there's always a reason to hit up a chain restaurant. But alongside the classic burgers and sizzling fajitas, these chains are stepping up the cocktail menus, so we decided to dive in and find the 14 best chain restaurant cocktails to sip on.

In our chain restaurant cocktail roundup, we looked for drinks that actually go beyond the usual well tequila and sugar bomb mixers, and were pleasantly surprised by what we found, especially at Texas Roadhouse. Its cocktail menu is more ambitious than we expected, with frozen sangria drinks, top-shelf liquors, and creative margaritas. What really stood out to us was the restaurant's signature cocktail: the aptly named Legend Margarita. This marg was so impressive that it even earned the number one spot on our ranking of Texas Roadhouse margaritas. The Legend is made with not one but three kinds of Patrón tequila (one of the best types of tequila for a margarita), mixed with a house sour blend, and served over ice with a bold black lava salt rim.

For around $13 depending on the location, this classic marg is served in a hefty goblet and packs a punch that you may not have expected to find at a casual steakhouse. But how much of that margarita goodness can be attributed to the iconic black salt rim?