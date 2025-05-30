14 Best Chain Restaurant Signature Cocktails To Sip On
You might not walk into a chain restaurant expecting a standout cocktail, but more and more places are putting serious effort into their drink menus. From casual themed dining chains to upscale steakhouses, many chains now have curated cocktail programs that keep people coming back just as much for the drinks as the food. There's no disputing that many of these cocktails are designed to appeal to a wide audience, but they're often more creative and better made than you'd expect. Some can even hold their own against what you'd get at a decent bar.
To determine which signature cocktails from chain restaurants are actually worth ordering, we turned to the people who know best — customers. We scoured countless reviews to find out the top-rated boozy beverages from several major chains. What we uncovered was a good mix of drinks, including light and refreshing libations, smoked concoctions, stellar chain restaurant margaritas, and a few over-the-top options that are just pure fun. Not every drink will be for everyone, but there's enough variety and enough effort behind these cocktails to make them worth trying.
Blueberry Lavender Lemonade at Outback Steakhouse
Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse is best known for its massive Bloomin' Onion appetizer and its flavorful wet-aged steaks, but many people say the cocktails are just as worthy of attention. There are several signature drinks to choose from, including zesty margaritas and a sultry-looking smoked old fashioned. The cocktail that gets the most hype, though, is the Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, which can be ordered per glass in-house or in portions for two if you order it for delivery or take-away at select locations.
Fresh, fruity, and floral, this pink-hued drink features Absolut Vodka, lavender simple syrup, country-style lemonade, and blueberry purée. It's garnished with a lavender sprig and a lemon wedge. Guests love that it's refreshing and not too boozy, which makes it a great accompaniment to heavier meals like a steak dinner. Plus, there's a lot of care that goes into the drink. An Outback bartender on Reddit revealed that the lavender simple syrup is made in-house and that it sometimes takes hours to make. And at about $12 a pop, it's not a bad deal.
Presidente Margarita at Chili's
From the day that Chili's first opened its doors in 1975, margaritas have been a mainstay on the menu. Back in those days, you could grab a frozen margarita for just $1.50. The drink was such a hit that by 1994, Chili's was the number one seller of margaritas in the United States. That was also the same year that the chain introduced the Presidente Margarita, a drink that would go on to become the top-selling cocktail at all of the chain's locations.
While the tequila brand Chili's uses in its standard margaritas is regular old Jose Cuervo, the Presidente Margarita features Lunazul reposado tequila, Presidente brandy, orange liqueur, and house-made sweet and sour mix. You can also opt for watermelon, mango, strawberry, or jalapeño with Tajín. The drink is shaken at least 25 times and served in a special hand-blown glass with a salted rim. You also get the signature blue shaker on the side so that you can refill your glass with the leftovers. The marg will set you back a bit more than $1.50 these days ($9.50 to be exact), but many would agree it's worth every penny.
The State St. at Morton's the Steakhouse
Morton's consistently ranks among the top steakhouse chains in the U.S. thanks to its sophisticated settings, USDA prime steaks, and great selection of wine and cocktails. To start your meal off, you could go for something classic like a vodka, gin martini (or Mortini as it's called there), or bourbon old fashioned. If you prefer something fruity, there are also margaritas and sangria. However, if you really want to go all out, The State St. is the way to go.
Morton's signature State St. cocktail pays homage to the first Morton's location, which opened in 1978 on State Street in Chicago. The cocktail is a unique riff on a Manhattan that features Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth, and cherry bitters filtered through maraschino cherries and orange peels in a cold drip coffee maker. The sweet and smoky drink is poured onto ice and the drink is garnished with a piece of Wagyu "bacon" candy, which is essentially a piece of thinly sliced steak caramelized with sugar and spices. Like many of Morton's cocktails, it rings in at around $20.
Espresso Martini at The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is famous for having a massive menu that spans more than 20 pages and features over 250 items. That can make it a bit tricky to figure out what to order. Do you opt for something light like a salad or indulge in a hearty dish like one of the Cheesecake Factory pastas or burgers? Are appetizers a go, or do you skip them to save room for a slice of the chain's famous cheesecake? With all those decisions to make, you'll probably need a cocktail to sip on. According to many diners, the Espresso Martini is a solid bet.
While many chain restaurant cocktails can verge on being super sugary or watered down, the Espresso Martini at The Cheesecake Factory is neither of those. For $16, you get Reyka Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, and Frangelico shaken on ice with the chain's signature cold brew coffee. As one reviewer on Instagram described it, "It does an excellent job of balancing being both sweet and bitter without leaning too heavily in either direction." It also has a good kick from the alcohol and caffeine.
The Legend Margarita at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is another chain that has been serving margaritas since the first location opened in 1993. There are plenty of options to choose from, including classic lime margaritas either frozen or on the rocks, as well as fruity flavors like strawberry, mango, and raspberry. You can also opt for a margarita with sangria swirled into the mix or the Hurricane Margarita that features a classic margarita spiked with spiced rum, grenadine, and pineapple juice. However, the king of all margs on the menu is The Legend Margarita.
The tequila that Texas Roadhouse uses for its standard margaritas is Dorado Gold, which is nothing particularly exciting to write home about. The Legend Margarita kicks things up a notch with a mix of premium Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo. That gets shaken with the chain's signature margarita sour mix and served on ice in a big glass rimmed with black lava salt. Even better, it only costs about $12 to $13, depending on the location. If you want to make your own version at home, you can buy the Texas Roadhouse margarita mix on Amazon.
The Doli at The Capital Grille
It's all about fresh seafood and succulent steaks at The Capital Grille, an upscale steakhouse chain that has over 70 locations spread across the United States. Like any steakhouse worth its salt, the chain offers a variety of cocktails, many of which are twists on classics like the negroni, Manhattan, margarita, and sidecar. The signature cocktail is The Doli, and while it may be simple with just two ingredients, it's a hit with regular customers and first-time visitors alike.
Sidle up to the bar at any Capital Grille, and there's a good chance you'll see a big glass jar filled with Dole pineapple submerged in vodka. It used to be made with Stoli vodka, hence its nickname, "Stoli Doli," but the chain now uses Wheatly American Craft Vodka. The vodka mingles with the pineapple for several days to give it a slightly sweet flavor that still lets the crispness of the vodka shine through. The cocktail is typically served chilled straight-up, although you can also request it with ice. A Doli will set you back about $19, which is on par with many of the other cocktails on the menu.
Asian Pear Mojito at P.F. Chang's
Since 1993, P.F. Chang's has been serving up pan-Asian dishes that go beyond your typical Chinese takeaway. Best-selling dishes include the lettuce wraps with chicken, tempura-battered Dynamite Shrimp in a spicy sauce, and the Mongolian beef. If you're dining in, you can also choose from several signature cocktails to enjoy with your meal. One that gets plenty of accolades from customers is the Asian Pear Mojito, which rings in at about $11.
Interestingly, none of the ingredients in the Asian Pear Mojito actually contain any type of pear flavoring. However, the combination of Bacardi Superior Rum, apple liqueur, lime, and mint creates a flavor that's pretty close to pear. The soda water makes it light and effervescent, while the fresh mint gives it a cooling effect that's great for counterbalancing spicy dishes. Fans say it's refreshing and not overly boozy, although some say it could use a bit more rum to kick it up a notch. If you like your drinks boozier, you can always order it as a double.
Smoked Old Fashioned at Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2000 with the mission of serving sublime seafood in an inviting setting. Today, there are over 160 locations in the United States, many of which are along the East Coast. Seafood dishes make up the majority of the menu, although there are also meat dishes for those who aren't into fish. Martinis and hand-crafted cocktails also round out the menu. One fan-favorite cocktail is the Smoked Old Fashioned.
At its essence, a classic old fashioned cocktail doesn't need much — just good bourbon, bitters, and a hint of sweetness. Bonefish Grill gets that down pat with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, a touch of simple syrup, and Angostura bitters. The mixture is stirred with ice, then strained into a rocks glass with a single large cube of ice and a Bordeaux cherry. Where the chain takes it to the next level is the smoking element. Oak chips are smoldered under a brandy glass until the glass fills with smoke, then the glass is placed on top of the cocktail to infuse it with a smoky flavor. The drink will set you back about $13.
Bourbon Peach Smash at California Pizza Kitchen
Founded in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen has always been about fun flavors. Owners Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax decided to take a gamble, departing from traditional Italian-style pizza toppings and opting for interesting combos that may have seemed crazy at the time but would go on to become legends. Take, for example, the barbecue chicken pizza, which is now a much-copied classic. The cocktails are just as creative with options like fruity sangrias and tropical margaritas. In 2024, the chain added several new drinks to the menu, one of which is gaining a ton of hype.
If you're looking for a drink that's refreshing but also has enough complexity to stand up to a wide array of pizza toppings, CPK's Bourbon Peach Smash is a good bet. Priced at about $13.50, it features Woodford Reserve Bourbon with a smooth and citrusy mix of peach, orange, and lemon juice. Customers say it's flavorful without being overly sweet and that it has enough of a boozy kick to let you know that you're drinking an adult drink. The tartness goes well with the savory elements of the bourbon, and the peach adds a summery touch that smooths everything out.
Italian Margarita at Olive Garden
With over 920 locations across the United States, there's a good chance there's an Olive Garden close to you. From 2018 to 2024, the Italian-style chain was the largest casual dining chain in the country, a title it only recently lost to Texas Roadhouse. There's lots to love about Olive Garden, from the bottomless breadsticks to the customizable pastas and fun cocktails that are very reasonably priced. If you want to start your meal off on a high note, many diners say the Italian Margarita is the way to go.
Olive Garden gives the classic margarita an Italian spin by serving it with a side shot of amaretto, which is a sweet, almond-flavored liqueur. Once you pour it in, the drink takes on a slightly nutty richness that softens the tang of the lime and tequila. It's still refreshing, but rounder, a little smoother, and more dessert-like without being overly sweet. The flavor profile pairs well with many of Olive Garden's offerings, like creamy pastas, tangy chicken parm, and crisp salads. And at about $9 a glass, it's a pretty sweet deal.
Tito's Premium Bloody Mary at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. might be one of the most unexpected movie spin-offs to turn into a full-blown restaurant chain, but it has managed to stick around since it first opened in 1996. Inspired by the hit movie "Forrest Gump," the chain really leans into the theme with a menu that goes heavy on southern-style seafood dishes, "Forrest Gump" quotes on the walls, and plenty of memorabilia. It's definitely kitschy, but also kind of charming if you're in the right mood. And while most people go for the seafood and the novelty, the drink menu also has a few standouts.
One of the most popular cocktails at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is the Tito's Premium Bloody Mary. Priced at $13, it features Tito's Handmade Vodka mixed into Finest Call Loaded Bloody Mary Mix. The bright Bloody Mary mix includes fresh flavors from Roma tomatoes, lemon juice, and veggies, along with hints of jalapeños and horseradish. The drink also comes garnished with a chilled shrimp, celery stick, olive, pepperoncini, and a lime wedge. It's almost like an appetizer in itself and makes for a great pairing with Bubba Gump's famous shrimp dishes.
Dirty Martini at Smith & Wollensky
Visit any high-end steakhouse in the United States, and you're almost guaranteed to find classic cocktails on the menu like martinis, old fashioneds, and Manhattans. Smith & Wollensky is no exception. While the cocktail menu offers plenty of modern options (think fresh herbs, infused spirits, and smoky concoctions), the martini remains one of the chain's best sellers. In particular, the Dirty Martini gets great reviews. At $22, this cold, briny cocktail isn't exactly cheap, but many say Smith & Wollensky knows how to do it just right.
One of the major appeals about the Dirty Martini at Smith & Wollensky is how customizable it is. You can choose from premium spirits like Belvedere, Grey Goose, Ketel One, or Hendrick's, and then tailor the rest to your taste. You can have it shaken or stirred, dry or extra dirty, and served up or on the rocks. The garnish options go beyond the usual olive, too. Think cocktail onions, cucumber, a lemon twist, or even blue cheese-stuffed olives. And if you're really going for it, you can top things off with a spoonful of Hackleback caviar for an extra $18.
Mango Margarita at LongHorn Steakhouse
Since 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse has been slinging steaks to hungry customers in casual Texas-themed settings. Today, there are close to 600 locations across the United States, which is a testament to how much people love the brand. The menu has something for everyone, from juicy steaks and colorful salads to seafood dishes. In addition, there's an enticing drinks menu with several cocktails to choose from. The margaritas are top sellers, and it's pretty easy to see why. Not only are they reasonably priced, but they also come in a variety of fun flavors.
If it's a margarita you're craving at LongHorn Steakhouse, many say mango is the way to go. One Reddit user even called it one of the best margaritas of their life. It starts with just over an ounce of El Jimador tequila, then it gets a slug of Triple Sec, a healthy dose of mango purée, some sweet and sour mix, and a splash of orange juice. The result is a refreshing cocktail that's tangy and slightly sweet with a nice boozy kick. The standard version costs about $11, but you can also upgrade it to a "LongPour" for just $2 more.
Berries & Bubbles at Ocean Prime
If you like a bit of theatrics to go with your cocktails, Ocean Prime has you covered. This classy seafood and steak chain has gone all out with its craft cocktail menu, offering drinks made with house-infused syrups, hand-squeezed juices, and unique bitters you don't usually see at national chains. The attention to detail shows up in both the flavor and the presentation, but nowhere more so than in the Berries & Bubbles. It's one of the most dramatic cocktails on the menu thanks to a steady stream of dry ice fog that turns heads every time it leaves the bar.
Ringing in at $19, the Berries & Bubbles features a mix of Belvedere Organic Lemon and Basil Vodka and Crème de Cassis that's shaken with ice, then strained into a martini glass over marinated blackberries and dry ice. As wisps of smoke billow from the glass, your bartender or server will finish it off with a float of Domaine Chandon Brut. It may look intimidating to sip as it's bubbling away, but once you take the plunge, you'll get a well-balanced drink with subtle jammy, citrus notes.
Methodology
To discover which chain restaurant cocktails are worth sipping on, we pored over review sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor, as well as restaurant reviews and Reddit feeds, to see what customers are saying. Selling points we looked for included great flavor, value for money, quality ingredients, and whether you can actually taste the alcohol in the drink. These are the cocktails that customers speak most highly of and recommend time after time.