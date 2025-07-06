The Expensive Luxury Wine You Can Get For A Steal At Costco Is Too Good To Be True — Literally

While Costco is no longer the largest wine retailer in the United States, it's still one of the best places to stock up on your favorites and sample that new terroir you've been curious about. Living up to the warehouse chain's usual promise of decent quality at bargain prices, Costco wines are generally comparable to more expensive counterparts. In fact, many Kirkland Signature wines are made by quality winemakers in Europe, so even with cheaper bottles, you know you're not just getting plonk. However, they can't all be winners, and Chowhound's rundown of the best and worst bargain wines at Costco (by a wine expert who knows their stuff) is a much-needed sorting of the bottles to reach for and the ones best left on the shelf.

One particularly tempting wine on offer is the Barolo, an iconic Italian red made from Nebbiolo grapes grown in a few specific villages in Northern Italy. A narrow region of production gives rise to wine with distinct notes. In the case of the medium-bodied Barolo, these are a pleasant mix of fruit and spice while still retaining a high acidic and tannin profile. A true Barolo must also be aged for at least three years, and it is a good cellar wine, meaning it's best drunk after storing for a few more years.

The Kirkland Signature Barolo, while authentically sourced, is a shadow of what an exemplary bottle of this wine can be. For just around $20 a bottle, it's difficult to expect more. However, with its finer qualities subdued, Costco's Barolo can be disappointing for anyone who's sampled the real deal. Instead, we recommend spending more and picking up other wine options available at Costco (our reviewer recommended the Chianti Classico Riserva, for instance). Otherwise, it's important to know how to drink this particular budget Barolo if you're determined to get it.