How Total Wine Overtook Costco As The Biggest US Wine Company

Costco holds some pretty impressive titles in the retail market. From the largest retailer of organic foods in the country, and even one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., the chain has a lot to offer. Still, Costco is not the top dog in every category. When it comes to wine, you might think the store has much more to offer than its competitors, but that's not quite true. The gold medal actually goes to Total Wine & More, the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the U.S.

As of this writing, Total Wine & More boasts 263 "superstores" across the country. The brand made over $6 billion in revenue in 2023, which, yes, was more than Costco, and while Costco does have over 800 stores globally, Total Wine still beats it out in sales. Most Total Wine stores have over 8,000 wines in stock that come from all regions of the world, so whether it's an affordable weekday treat or a fancy gift you're searching for, the store can likely provide.

That wide selection aside, Total Wine also offers better deals than its competitors thanks to its strong buying power, which helps the chain get the best deals from producers and sellers. The chain even price shops competitors like Costco to make sure its deals are always the best of the best.

