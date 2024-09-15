How Total Wine Overtook Costco As The Biggest US Wine Company
Costco holds some pretty impressive titles in the retail market. From the largest retailer of organic foods in the country, and even one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., the chain has a lot to offer. Still, Costco is not the top dog in every category. When it comes to wine, you might think the store has much more to offer than its competitors, but that's not quite true. The gold medal actually goes to Total Wine & More, the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the U.S.
As of this writing, Total Wine & More boasts 263 "superstores" across the country. The brand made over $6 billion in revenue in 2023, which, yes, was more than Costco, and while Costco does have over 800 stores globally, Total Wine still beats it out in sales. Most Total Wine stores have over 8,000 wines in stock that come from all regions of the world, so whether it's an affordable weekday treat or a fancy gift you're searching for, the store can likely provide.
That wide selection aside, Total Wine also offers better deals than its competitors thanks to its strong buying power, which helps the chain get the best deals from producers and sellers. The chain even price shops competitors like Costco to make sure its deals are always the best of the best.
What else Total Wine can offer its customers
So, Total Wine has both availability and affordability on its side, but that's not all. These stores also have extraordinary knowledge about wine, and it keeps hundreds of wine experts on staff. Through weekly training sessions, seminars, and frequent tastings, many of these employees are filled with know-how on all things wine so they can point customers in the best direction for their needs, whether you want the best red wine blend under $30 or an effervescent, sparkling option. With tastings, loyalty programs, an app for customers, and an easy-to-understand store layout, the chain does what it can to make its wines accessible for all. So, simply put, while Costco's wine department also offers a lot in terms of selection and affordability, Total Wine & More has truly mastered the entire selection process, which customers seem to appreciate.
The co-owners of Total Wine, brothers David and Robert Trone, have studied the business side of things, too. David has an MBA in marketing, and Robert has a law degree. Together, all that knowledge has helped them cultivate a thriving business and better understand both consumers and alcohol laws. As Robert shared in a 2024 interview with Forbes, "When we open a store we do not open another one until the first becomes profitable ... and we've never closed a store."
The unlikely origins of this superstore chain
While Total Wine is one of the biggest names in the beverage business today, the store's origins are very humble. Loyal customers might be surprised to learn that the company started out as a gas station in Pennsylvania and grew into a wine store as years passed.
Aside from its thousands of current wine offerings, these stores also offer around 2,500 beers and 3,000 spirits, so it truly is an adult beverage hub for imbibers all over the country. The store is currently in 28 states and hopes to expand in the coming years. In fact, the Trone brothers hope to open 15 to 20 new stores a year, and in their Forbes interview, Robert claimed that the company thoroughly researches neighborhoods when deciding where to open a new location.
So, from humble gas station beginnings to a vast beverage empire, Total Wine has seen it all. Will the chain retain the title of biggest wine retailer into 2024? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, if you're looking to find the best wine blends for any budget, your local Total Wine likely has both the selection and know-how required to help.