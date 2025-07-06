The Coca-Cola Flavor You'll Never Find In Our Fridge

Coca-Cola is among the largest and most preeminent names in the beverage industry, but even though it's responsible for one of the most recognizable soft drinks in the world, it's still prone to a few misses when it comes to releasing tasty flavors. For every beloved original recipe of Coca-Cola, there's the failed experiment of New Coke — for every cult-favorite Mexican Coke, there's a flavor that simply does not cut the mustard. And sadly for creamsicle lovers everywhere, Coca-Cola's orange cream flavor falls into that latter category.

A little while ago, Chowhound definitively ranked each store-bought Coca-Cola flavor from worst to best, with the orange cream flavor taking the unwanted bottom ranking. While many orange sodas are in-your-face sweet and fruity, this selection was jarring for the opposite reason — it simply didn't taste very orangey or sweet at all. And while you could argue that a hint of orange is appealing to some, the failure to commit to any substantial orange or cream flavor is what ultimately landed this soda at the bottom of the leaderboard. The sugar-free option didn't do much better either, placing only one position higher. So if you want a blast of orange-cream flavor in your soda, steer well clear of Coca-Cola's options.