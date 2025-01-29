What Was New Coke And Why Did It Fail So Spectacularly?

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, and they've released some of the best new soda flavors in recent years, such as Coke Spiced and Sprite Chill. Unfortunately, not all of the company's releases have been a success, like their 2024 TikTok collaboration that tasted like salty tears. However, while Coke has experimented with flavors for decades, few were as divisive as New Coke.

While the brand has updated its soda recipe numerous times since its launch in 1886, usually by changing sweeteners, the taste largely remained the same. However, when New Coke was introduced in April 1985 — Coca-Cola's attempt to better compete against Pepsi — the soda's classic flavor went out the window. Despite performing well in blind taste tests, customers were not happy with the change when the soda was released. And, making matters worse, the company had put all its chips on New Coke, even going so far as to discontinue its original cola recipe.

According to Coca-Cola, the backlash was so severe that 800-GET-COKE became inundated with over 1,500 calls a day while the brand's offices were overcome with similar angry calls. Unlike the original Coke, New Coke was much sweeter and more like Pepsi, something fans were not impressed by. Due to the outcry, Coke reversed its decision on July 11, 1985, just over two months after the debut of New Coke, bringing back the original. For a while, the original Coke and New Coke were sold side by side, and New Coke eventually became renamed Coke II in 1990. The soda remained on shelves until 2002 when it was discontinued in North America.