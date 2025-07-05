2 Words Your Bartender Never Wants To Hear You Say When Ordering A Cocktail

There's a belief out there that the more fun an establishment is to visit, the less fun it is to work there. Take the movie theater for example, or an amusement park — both are great fun for visitors but aren't exactly known for their shining employment satisfaction numbers. But a nice bar or cocktail club might just be the exception to this theory, as a lively atmosphere and some cheeky banter between the bar staff and customers can make for a memorable night for all parties. But this is predicated on one crucial key: Don't get on your bartender's bad side.

There are some drinks that bartenders simply hate to make, but making one of these cocktails is still infinitely more desirable than hearing "surprise me" from a customer. These two words are an ordering mistake that will only confuse your bartender, and it stands as one of the things you should never say when ordering at a bar. And we get it, sometimes you're not sure what to order and trust that your bartender can use their creativity to mix up something tasty for you. But the problem is that your bartender doesn't know your taste preferences. Do you like sweet cocktails or spirit-forward ones — fancy cocktails or simple mixed drinks? Unless your bartender has some kind of reference or jumping-off point, saying "surprise me" will only make their job harder, and it'll make serving you a lot less desirable.