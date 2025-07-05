2 Words Your Bartender Never Wants To Hear You Say When Ordering A Cocktail
There's a belief out there that the more fun an establishment is to visit, the less fun it is to work there. Take the movie theater for example, or an amusement park — both are great fun for visitors but aren't exactly known for their shining employment satisfaction numbers. But a nice bar or cocktail club might just be the exception to this theory, as a lively atmosphere and some cheeky banter between the bar staff and customers can make for a memorable night for all parties. But this is predicated on one crucial key: Don't get on your bartender's bad side.
There are some drinks that bartenders simply hate to make, but making one of these cocktails is still infinitely more desirable than hearing "surprise me" from a customer. These two words are an ordering mistake that will only confuse your bartender, and it stands as one of the things you should never say when ordering at a bar. And we get it, sometimes you're not sure what to order and trust that your bartender can use their creativity to mix up something tasty for you. But the problem is that your bartender doesn't know your taste preferences. Do you like sweet cocktails or spirit-forward ones — fancy cocktails or simple mixed drinks? Unless your bartender has some kind of reference or jumping-off point, saying "surprise me" will only make their job harder, and it'll make serving you a lot less desirable.
What if you actually do want to be surprised?
Bartenders may be able to find ways to get a ton more juice out of citrus fruits than usual, but they can't read your mind. And although many totally understand that "surprise me" comes from a place of genuine curiosity and trust (with maybe a touch of indecision), it still stands as more of an inconvenience than anything. This is why it's good to give your bartender a sort of roadmap in order to narrow down your drink preferences.
Let's say you like bourbon but you're tired of whiskey sours. How do you feel about a cocktail with more of a fruity element? If you like that, a bourbon renewal might be right up your alley? Like your drinks on the strong side? A boulevardier or a paper plane with a fitting bourbon could be exactly what you need. But without some guidance, your bartender simply has too many options and not enough information to make sure you remain a satisfied customer. Bartenders may be a fickle bunch sometimes, but they do truly want you to enjoy your stay and, most importantly, keep coming back for more delicious drinks — so giving them some direction will be appreciated.
It helps to know what you've had before
One important factor here is that, since bartenders don't know your tastes unless you tell them, they also naturally won't know what cocktails you've had previously, besides any that you may have ordered prior to saying "surprise me." This detail is paramount — after all, it would be super disappointing to want to have a fresh, novel drink only to be served something you've had a hundred times before. Some of the most popular cocktails out there might be completely obscure to you, and likewise some less-common drinks might be totally banal to you by now. So with this in mind, part of your guiding words to your bartender can include drinks that you're already familiar with.
This information doesn't have to be all-encompassing — it just has to be helpful. Saying something like "I drink a lot of Negronis and I like noticing how different gins change the cocktail" can give your bartender some inspiration. So can details of your desire for change; for example, "I usually order an old fashioned but I'm looking for something with a little more development." Even the flavors and characteristics you don't like can be helpful. Saying "I really like tequila, but I tried a spicy mezcal margarita once and absolutely hated it" can help steer your bartender toward a drink that'll be suited to your tastes. So you can still be surprised when ordering a drink — just make sure you go beyond "surprise me."