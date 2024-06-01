Bartenders Share 9 Drinks That They Hate Making

We are living in the era of the craft cocktail. Mixologists add a splash of a million specialty ingredients to craft the perfect sip, and the resulting drink will run you somewhere between $15 and $25 dollars. That can be a treat, but when you're not in the mood to empty your pockets, you may find yourself at a dive bar. Dive bars are unfussy, affordable, and often these local haunts have some great stories. What they don't always have, however, is fresh lime juice. Fresh anything, for that matter.

Fresh lime juice is a key ingredient in the perfect margarita, but dive bars typically use sweet and sour. Most commercial sweet and sours contain high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. Bartender Julien Whaley says he'll always try to steer customers away from drinks that use these types of artificial mixers when he can. "It's not because I can't do it, or it's not that it annoys me," he clarifies, "I feel bad for you drinking that stuff. Because a) it's gross, and b) it's bad for you."

There are other drinks that a dive bar won't be equipped to make well. Maybe you're there to shoot pool, or shoot the breeze with a friend after work, but you're not there for the mixology. Skip the margarita next time you end up at your favorite local dive and opt for something classic and simple that can be made well with the ingredients on hand.

