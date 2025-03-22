The 12 Things You Should Never Say When Ordering Drinks At A Bar

On the surface, asking a bartender to make whatever they want for you sounds like a friendly gesture –- after all, you're showing trust in their taste and their expertise. But bartenders actually hate hearing this. They aim to please, but know nothing about what you like or dislike. Their range of possible options is huge, and they dread the prospect of whipping up something special only to find it's the one thing you absolutely hate.

"[Among the] things that are annoying [are] asking bartenders to 'surprise me' without offering any guidance," Nick Leighton explains. "There's a huge difference between a bellini and a negroni." Louise Ball agrees: "I don't want to surprise you, I want to give you something you like," she says.

A better option if you want to try something new (or let the bartender show off) is to share your likes and dislikes. "You can say that you like a particular drink and ask what they might recommend that's similar," Leighton adds. "You can also ask about house specialties or favorites." And the more direction you can offer, the easier it will be to get a drink you love. "Have an idea of what you're looking for, whether that be refreshing, spicy, strong, or sweet, and say to the bartender, 'Hey, everything on the menu looks great, but I'm in the mood for something spicy. Can you point me in the right direction?'" Nikki Bonkowski says.