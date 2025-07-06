The Steak Cut That Gives Sliders Gourmet Burger Energy In A Small Bun

Nothing beats the versatility of a slider. Entertaining a bunch of your friends in the morning? Feed a brunch crowd easily with breakfast sliders containing bacon and eggs. Need to bring something for your working lunch at the office? Burger sliders are a mess-free way to stay productive and fed. And if you want something a little fancier for dinner, you can make gourmet-worthy sliders with one of the best cuts of beef at the grocery store: filet mignon.

This steak cut comes from the thinner end of the tenderloin, making it one of the most tender muscles you can get. In terms of flavor, it isn't as intensely beefy as other cuts like the New York strip, making it an excellent cut to pair with the sauces and other fillings you'd want to see in a slider. By using filet mignon as the main protein of your sliders, you'll get the richness and juiciness of a premium steak, along with the flexibility to explore a wide variety of flavors with the rest of the ingredients.

A premium steak cut does come with an equally premium price tag, so if you want to go with a more budget-friendly option, get the whole tenderloin instead. As long as you follow a few handy guidelines, you can buy beef tenderloin like a pro and save a significant amount of money in the process. You'll still get the portion that contains the filet mignon, but also have a lot of really tender beef to make more sliders with.