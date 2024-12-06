The Right Way To Cook Filet Mignon In The Air Fryer
Filet mignon. These two words inspire glee and anticipation in steak lovers everywhere. The cut is practically synonymous with culinary luxury, but part of what makes it a special occasion meal is that it's also one of the pricier cuts of meat. That means cooking filet mignon at home can be intimidating; you don't want to have your dinner dreams dashed. As it turns out, there's a super simple way to make your filet perfect, and that's using your air fryer.
It may seem surprising to think that this cooking method can pull off such a delicate, high-stakes task, but we spoke to an expert to explain the process. Rachel Buck, the Senior Demo Chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen, exclusively told Chowhound that your first move is to opt for a beefier cut when air frying filet mignon. "Choose a thick cut to preserve its tender, juicy texture," she said.
Her next tip was all about how you dress up your steak before cooking. "Season generously with salt, pepper, and a touch of oil or butter," Buck said, explaining that these moves will help "create a flavorful crust" (which is also helpful when you want to pan-sear a steak the right way).
Finishing your air-fried filet mignon
When it's time for the actual cooking part of the process, Rachel Buck got into the particulars of putting your air fryer to use. "Cook at a high temperature (around 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit) to quickly sear the outside while maintaining tenderness inside," she noted. If you're concerned about over- or under-cooking your steak, she also pointed out a simple solution — using a thermometer. This, she said, will "ensure the filet reaches your desired internal temperature." According to Buck,130 degrees Fahrenheit will be a perfect medium-rare.
Finally, Buck made a point to emphasize why you should always give your meat a few minutes after pulling it from your air fryer. "Let the filet mignon rest for at least five minutes to lock in the juices."
With these air fryer pro tips, you can easily add this process to your list of common steak cuts and the best ways to cook them. If you happen to have leftovers, you can even use your device for reheating your steak. But either way, you can rest assured that when you put this handy appliance to use, you'll never have to worry about a less than stellar filet experience.