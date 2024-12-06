The Right Way To Cook Filet Mignon In The Air Fryer

Filet mignon. These two words inspire glee and anticipation in steak lovers everywhere. The cut is practically synonymous with culinary luxury, but part of what makes it a special occasion meal is that it's also one of the pricier cuts of meat. That means cooking filet mignon at home can be intimidating; you don't want to have your dinner dreams dashed. As it turns out, there's a super simple way to make your filet perfect, and that's using your air fryer.

It may seem surprising to think that this cooking method can pull off such a delicate, high-stakes task, but we spoke to an expert to explain the process. Rachel Buck, the Senior Demo Chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen, exclusively told Chowhound that your first move is to opt for a beefier cut when air frying filet mignon. "Choose a thick cut to preserve its tender, juicy texture," she said.

Her next tip was all about how you dress up your steak before cooking. "Season generously with salt, pepper, and a touch of oil or butter," Buck said, explaining that these moves will help "create a flavorful crust" (which is also helpful when you want to pan-sear a steak the right way).