Here's What You Need To Know To Buy Beef Tenderloin Like A Pro

When you're shopping for beef tenderloin, especially the packaged kind found in the meat aisle at the supermarket, you'll typically find a USDA Grade sticker stuck to the front. What this sticker says indicates the flavor and quality of the meat. For the uninitiated, the lowdown on USDA Grade is this: Depending on several factors, like the marbling, juiciness, and the flavor of the beef, the USDA is going to give commercially sold beef one of three grades: Prime, Choice, and Select. (There are technically eight grades, but you'll only find those three for sale at the store — the other grades of beef are usually ground or used in processed products.)

The highest-quality beef is given the Prime grade. Because USDA Prime tenderloins come almost exclusively from young, well-fed cattle, they should have beautiful marbling (intramuscular fat) weaving all throughout their meat strands. When you cook it up, the fat will melt, coating your tongue with a very rich flavor. Of course, this quality will be reflected in the price tag. Prime tenderloins can cost you as much as $30 a pound, but all the juiciness and flavor that you get in return will be well worth it.

That doesn't mean Choice and Select tenderloins aren't worth buying, though. They definitely won't be as flavorful as Prime, but it's nothing that some extra seasoning or a good marinade can't fix.

