Wait, Can You Go To An Airport Just For The Food?
These days, airports are much more than just vessels for airplanes — they've become shopping and dining destinations. One airport in Germany even boasts a Michelin-star restaurant, and various celebrity chefs have opened airport restaurants. But what if you want to enjoy an airport restaurant without a plane ticket? If you're willing to spend the extra cash for good airport food, it's possible to do so without a ticket, but it depends where you are.
Certain airports in the United States do let you get through security without a plane ticket. While you can't just walk past those metal detectors, you can sometimes get a special visitor pass. These passes were designed to let people say goodbye to friends and family at the gate, but you can also use them to dine at your favorite airport restaurants. Airports in Philadelphia, Orlando, and San Antonio, among others, all let people visit without tickets. However, there are some ground rules, and you often have to apply for a pass in advance.
How to shop and dine at certain airports
Before you get excited about dining sans travel plans, check that the airport you're interested in visiting offers a special pass — many do not. Once you confirm, most airports require an application be filled out for a visitor pass because they only allow a certain number of visitor pass entries per day. You can usually fill out applications a few days in advance to ensure there are no hiccups when you want to visit.
In some airports, visitors can only enter within certain time frames. In Detroit Metro Airport, for example, guests can visit no earlier than 5 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m. You might have to announce yourself as well; at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, you must check in at the main terminal's customer service desk. Not all visitor passes are created equally; some are only available for people who are aiding a friend or family member with departure, so you might need to be present with someone who has a valid ticket in order to purchase a visitor pass. At least you don't need to bring fast food through security just to get a good meal.