5 Celebrity Chefs Who Have Restaurants Located In Airports
Let's face it: Planes and good food don't exactly go hand in hand. In fact, airline food (while experiencing a dramatic increase in quality in recent years) has always, famously, been a bit rubbish. And while the food in airports doesn't necessarily suffer from the same problem, it's often designed with speed and convenience in mind, rather than putting flavor first.
But having a great meal while you wait for your flight doesn't just have to be the sole privilege of lounge-goers. With more travellers looking for real, quality options, airports are starting to embrace some proper concepts, from some big names! In recent years, a slew of celebrity chefs have been opening airport restaurants across the world, aiming to put the days of sad airport snacks behind us all. We're taking a look at five top chefs who've set out to prove that yes, you can eat well while hanging around during a layover or waiting for your gate to be called.
Guy Fieri has restaurants in airports in the United States and Mexico
If you're craving a dose of comfort food with big flavors and a side of fun, Guy Fieri is your guy. He's an American icon thanks to his television empire, his commitment to big flavors, and a fiery (pardon the pun) personality. Fieri's Flavortown kitchen has outposts in Hollywood's Burbank Airport as well as in Cancún, Mexico. Though he doesn't take himself too seriously, Fieri's food is far from a joke. He brings the full "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" experience to his airport restaurants, delivering gut-busting American favorites like bacon cheeseburgers and hot wings, as well as his infamous "trash can nachos."
The food is fun, filling, and deeply satisfying, exactly what you need after a long connecting flight or if your trip is delayed. Fieri's brand is instantly iconic, perfect for travelers who want satisfying food, and want it quickly. Unapologetically indulgent and loud, it's a balance of comfort and flair, with just enough intrigue to keep tired travelers on their toes!
Wolfgang Puck brings refined Californian style and finesse to his airport offerings
Wolfgang Puck is a legend — at this point it's undeniable. He's spent nearly half a century at the very top of the American culinary landscape, from opening his legendary Beverly Hills spot Spago to being the resident chef of the Oscars. He also has newer ventures across the continent and abroad, and Puck has been a pioneer of California cuisine. He's also been a significant presence when it comes to bringing the very best of proper, chef-driven cooking to the wider public, making delicious, refined food accessible (and affordable.) He now even has a wide array of options when it comes to eating in airports, from D.C. and LA to Columbus, Ohio, and all the way to Dubai.
From full-service restaurants to easy, convenient buffet counters and on-the-go meals, his spots offer crowd-pleasing dishes like gourmet pizzas, chic Caesar salads, and sweet treats for dessert. The eateries tread the line perfectly between refined luxury and accessible, easy dining — the perfect blend for a busy airport pit stop. The food is elevated and sleek, but never fussy, and his use of fresh vegetables and bright, herbaceous flavors to craft simple, healthy dishes reflects the California cuisine he helped to popularize. For the stylish foodie on the go, his restaurants can't be beat.
Gordon Ramsay represents the best of Britain
No list of celebrity chefs would be complete without perhaps the most iconic of them all, the legendary Gordon Ramsay. From humble beginnings to running one of the world's most successful (and acclaimed) culinary empires, Ramsay is a true heavyweight. So, it was only a matter of time before one of his restaurants appeared in an airport somewhere.
As an ambassador of British cuisine, it's only fitting that Ramsay open Plane Food, his airport offering, at London's Heathrow Airport. The food here is classic Ramsay, pan-European cooking with a British twist and a focus on efficient, all-day menus. You'll find the likes of a traditional English Breakfast, fish dishes like sea bream with broccoli, as well as a selection of gin and tonics.
The eatery is located in Heathrow's fifth terminal and provides a calm, chic, contemporary hideaway from the rush of the airport. There's plenty of light, a slick, modern look, and views of the runway, of course! And it's a proper Ramsay-run operation, too, with the team trained to his high standards of service, and the food far better than many airport options. It's a versatile, accessible spot, suited to families and solo travelers alike.
Marcus Samuelsson brings a taste of Harlem to JFK
New York is one of the world's great foodie cities, and right at the heart of that food scene is Harlem. The neighborhood that dominates northern Manhattan is famous for having some of the best soul food you can find, and one of its most beloved chefs is Marcus Samuelsson. Born into an Ethiopian-Swedish family, Samuelsson has become renowned for his unique spin on classic soul food. His flagship restaurant Red Rooster has long been established as a local (and international) favorite that draws clientele from all around the world. As one of New York's finest, it's only right that he opened a spot in the city's most famous airport, JFK.
Uptown Brasserie, his outpost in the airport's fourth terminal, is a welcome break from the usual chaos of JFK. It's a refined, open kitchen concept, designed to provide a more upscale option than the usual fast food fare most airport goers opt for. Samuelsson's signature Ethiopian-inspired soul food is satisfying and truly crowd pleasing while being intriguing enough to draw in those more adventurous diners. The menu is a healthy mix of soulful classics like Samuelsson's signature fried chicken — the yardbird — as well as lighter options for the more health-conscious traveler, like a nourishing salad made with soba noodles and salmon.
Rick Bayless brings stunning Mexican food to Chicago's O'Hare airport
Portable dishes like tacos, burritos, and tortas have made Mexico one of the world's finest street food destinations. And it's the latter that's the focus at Tortas Frontera, the Chicago outpost run by acclaimed chef Rick Bayless. He's a James Beard award winner, famous for helping popularize authentic Mexican cooking across the United States. Tortas Frontera is a fast-casual concept focused on tortas, the iconic Mexican sandwich consisting of a roll filled with refried beans, jalapeños, and (usually) some kind of meat! There are three branches within Chicago's O'Hare airport, beloved by travelers for their emphasis on high-quality, chef-driven meals that truly don't feel like fast food.
Many ingredients are made fresh, including the guacamole, and diners can expect a host of fillings for their tortas including tender, slow-roasted pork, chipotle chicken, and a classic carne asada as well as vegetarian options. They're made with traditional telera rolls and are accompanied by a selection of salsas and dips that are made with the same dedication to flavor as the rest of Bayless' restaurants. There are early morning options, too, with the egg and chorizo torta being a favorite among the red-eye crowd, plus an iPad ordering system makes picking your meal a breeze, ideal for those who are hungry and in a hurry!