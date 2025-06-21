5 Celebrity Chefs Who Have Restaurants Located In Airports

Let's face it: Planes and good food don't exactly go hand in hand. In fact, airline food (while experiencing a dramatic increase in quality in recent years) has always, famously, been a bit rubbish. And while the food in airports doesn't necessarily suffer from the same problem, it's often designed with speed and convenience in mind, rather than putting flavor first.

But having a great meal while you wait for your flight doesn't just have to be the sole privilege of lounge-goers. With more travellers looking for real, quality options, airports are starting to embrace some proper concepts, from some big names! In recent years, a slew of celebrity chefs have been opening airport restaurants across the world, aiming to put the days of sad airport snacks behind us all. We're taking a look at five top chefs who've set out to prove that yes, you can eat well while hanging around during a layover or waiting for your gate to be called.