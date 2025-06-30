Where To Find The Only Airport Restaurant In The World With A Michelin Star

When you think of airport food, what comes to mind? While there are a number of celebrity chefs who own airport restaurants, you probably don't think of Michelin-star dining while waiting for your flight. But if you happen to fly through Munich International Airport, that's exactly what you'll get. One restaurant, Mountain Hub Gourmet, is located at the Hilton Munich Airport. The hotel sits on the airport's grounds, nestled between Terminals 1 and 2, and in 2024 — for the third straight year — Michelin awarded it one star.

As Germany's third-largest city, it's no surprise Munich's airport is sleek and nicely modeled so as to cater to the millions of passengers who travel through it annually. But step into Mountain Hub Gourmet, and you'll forget you're at an airport at all. Rather, you're transported to an Alps-inspired eatery, where you'll find fine dining options like egg yolk ravioli and deer with pumpkin and radicchio. The menu offers multi-course options or a la carte choices, and while everyone knows airport food is expensive, be prepared to pay a steep price at this spot. The elaborate six-course tasting menu will run you $215 per person.