Where To Find The Only Airport Restaurant In The World With A Michelin Star
When you think of airport food, what comes to mind? While there are a number of celebrity chefs who own airport restaurants, you probably don't think of Michelin-star dining while waiting for your flight. But if you happen to fly through Munich International Airport, that's exactly what you'll get. One restaurant, Mountain Hub Gourmet, is located at the Hilton Munich Airport. The hotel sits on the airport's grounds, nestled between Terminals 1 and 2, and in 2024 — for the third straight year — Michelin awarded it one star.
As Germany's third-largest city, it's no surprise Munich's airport is sleek and nicely modeled so as to cater to the millions of passengers who travel through it annually. But step into Mountain Hub Gourmet, and you'll forget you're at an airport at all. Rather, you're transported to an Alps-inspired eatery, where you'll find fine dining options like egg yolk ravioli and deer with pumpkin and radicchio. The menu offers multi-course options or a la carte choices, and while everyone knows airport food is expensive, be prepared to pay a steep price at this spot. The elaborate six-course tasting menu will run you $215 per person.
Mountain Hub Gourmet quickly earned a Michelin star
The restaurant first opened its doors in 2020, and by 2022, it had earned a star. The Michelin Guide's review of the eatery highlights its elegant, modern décor. The dining area offers a cozy, earthy interior reminiscent of nature, with forest green chairs and wooden tables.
The guide also highlights the restaurant's simple, flavorful dishes. A la carte options include seafood like eel and zander (a freshwater fish) and appetizers like goat cheese with leeks and black garlic, and zucchini with walnut and pumpernickel. The guide suggests adding a sauce pairing to your meal and enjoying a glass or bottle from the extensive wine list.
Chef Marcel Tauschek started as sous chef when the restaurant opened but earned head chef in 2023. That same year, Tauschek was awarded the "Airport Chef of the Year" award, a global award given annually at the Airport Food & Beverage Awards. While you might be used to mobile-ordering some fast food while you go through security, it seems worth making a reservation at this spot if you're ever flying through Munich.