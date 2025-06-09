Why Airport Food Is So Expensive Compared To Everyday Options

We've all experienced it: you're craving a snack after standing in that long security line, only to realize that everything on the menu feels far more expensive than your local eatery. No, you're not wrong; airport food actually does cost a lot more. And while you can take it with you on the plane, you might run into a few problems, so it's best to eat it all before you go to avoid wasting money. In short, these high prices are mostly due to rent prices, expensive delivery and storage fees, and keeping employees happy.

Employees are the foundation of any good business. But airport restaurants operate on extensive schedules, with hours expanding beyond when most usual eateries would be open. This leads to quick burnout, and employee retention at airport restaurants is pretty low. Airports in general have low retention rates for workers in many sectors, with places like New York City airports even implementing wage increases in an attempt to increase retention across the board. Of course, that often leads to higher prices at concession stands and food spots, passing the cost on to the consumer. In early 2025, one user even posted a photo to Reddit showing a 3% fee added to their food bill labeled "Employee Benefit & Retention" at New Jersey's Newark Airport. If you choose to bring that pricey food on the plane, keep in mind there are certain foods flight attendants wish you wouldn't pack.