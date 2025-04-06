There are so many different rules we have to follow at the airport. The list is long, and combined with the stress of travel, it can make the traveling experience overwhelming. While some of us are okay with taking risks, others might avoid taking anything to the airport that might lead to a breach of protocol. To help soothe those worried flyers, let's get one commonly asked question answered once and for all. Can you bring fast food through airport security? The short answer is yes — but there is a caveat with your drink.

You can bring fast food in your carry-on, and even your checked bag. The food isn't usually the problem — it's the drink. You can't bring full-sized shampoo or a water bottle through TSA, and you likely can't bring a fast food beverage through either. According to the TSA website, all "liquids, gels, or aerosols must comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule." This means that liquids or gels cannot be in a container larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters). These liquids must also fit in one clear, quart-sized bag.

Since most small fast food drinks hold about 250 milliliters of liquid and don't come in a closed bottle, you probably can't take your drink on your flight. Still, what food does the TSA 3-1-1 rule apply to? Not much, so your fast food chicken sandwich and small sauce packets are most likely okay to fly.