Swap Out Avocado And Top Your Toast With Another Creamy, Nutty Option

If you've been following the rise and fall of avocado toast on social media, it's pretty clear that this is one tasty trend that's on its way out. Though we'll still likely see it on Millennial-friendly brunch menus and continue making Gordon Ramsay's favorite avocado toast recipe at home, foodies are already turning toward other veggies for their artisanal toast needs — namely, butternut squash.

Not only is this autumnal squash insanely high in vitamins A and C, but it also develops a sugary nuttiness when roasted that complements a range of flavors, from garlic and savory cheeses to honey, fall fruits, and even marshmallows. Its lush texture also invites you to either pile roasted slices onto your toast for a crunchy-soft bite, or mash it into a rich, custardy spread similar to apple butter.

Butternut squash toast is also more cost-effective than its tropical counterpart, as avocados are expensive to grow and ship, especially during their hey-day as our favorite breakfast. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2022, avocados clocked in at an average retail price of $2.67 per pound, while butternut squash was just $1.27 per pound. This means that when it comes to innovative brunch dishes, butternut squash toast offers an abundance of flavor and nutrition without breaking the bank.