Swap Out Avocado And Top Your Toast With Another Creamy, Nutty Option
If you've been following the rise and fall of avocado toast on social media, it's pretty clear that this is one tasty trend that's on its way out. Though we'll still likely see it on Millennial-friendly brunch menus and continue making Gordon Ramsay's favorite avocado toast recipe at home, foodies are already turning toward other veggies for their artisanal toast needs — namely, butternut squash.
Not only is this autumnal squash insanely high in vitamins A and C, but it also develops a sugary nuttiness when roasted that complements a range of flavors, from garlic and savory cheeses to honey, fall fruits, and even marshmallows. Its lush texture also invites you to either pile roasted slices onto your toast for a crunchy-soft bite, or mash it into a rich, custardy spread similar to apple butter.
Butternut squash toast is also more cost-effective than its tropical counterpart, as avocados are expensive to grow and ship, especially during their hey-day as our favorite breakfast. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2022, avocados clocked in at an average retail price of $2.67 per pound, while butternut squash was just $1.27 per pound. This means that when it comes to innovative brunch dishes, butternut squash toast offers an abundance of flavor and nutrition without breaking the bank.
Roasting your squash plus sweet and savory variations
Whether you plan to adorn your toast with crisp cubes of butternut squash or dollops of velvety puree, the first step is to roast it. While you can certainly peel and roast a fresh squash, frozen squash also works well and is available year-round. The key to properly cooking either one is to roast your squash on the lowest oven rack, which ensures even roasting at the right temperature. You'll know it's done when it's fork-tender with crunchy brown edges.
At this point, you can use your butternut squash as is, or add it to a blender with your chosen seasonings and some butter. Puree until smooth — the butter should help it become nice and creamy. As for seasonings, you can keep it simple with salt and pepper or add more intense flavors with garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne. Sweet options include cinnamon or pumpkin spice blend, a splash of vanilla or almond extract, or even a tablespoon of brown sugar.
The final step is to choose a flavor profile. To go savory, you might choose a hearty slice of sourdough topped with gooey, melted smoked gouda, caramelized onions, butternut squash cubes, and a light drizzle of apple cider vinegar dressing. You could also get really breakfast-y with white cheddar, garlicky pureed butternut squash, and an over-easy egg or two. Prefer sweet brunch items? No problem — blend mashed butternut squash with marshmallow fluff, dollop it onto buttered cinnamon-raisin toast, and top it off with spiced pecans and dried cranberries.