The Secret To Great Vegan Cheese Sauce Is Actually In Your Blender
Some store-bought vegan cheese is better than others, but when it comes to a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce, sometimes it's better to make at home to customize it to your liking. There are a ton of quick and surprisingly easy recipes out there, but one of the biggest complaints about vegan cheese is its texture. Thankfully, proper kitchen equipment can help. Chowhound spoke exclusively to celebrity chef Chris Tucker for tips on improving vegan cheese sauce and he noted that your blender can make a world of difference. "You can make cheese sauces from nuts, seeds, veggies, and the list goes on, but they have to be processed using high-speed blenders or they will never get to the proper consistency," he says.
In terms of ingredients, a luxurious vegan cheese sauce can be made from butternut squash, while nutritional yeast can provide the cheesy flavor. And, of course, ingredients are important for a superb sauce, but Tucker makes a good point: "A simple way to improve cheese sauces is to make sure you are processing them long enough and using the right equipment."
Vegan cheese sauce is not just made with milk as regular cheese is — recipes always call for a combination of ingredients with various textures to nail the sauce's flavor, appearance, and consistency. With ingredients like soaked nuts, vegetables, nutritional yeast, oil, and seasonings, it's crucial that these all get fully broken down and then emulsified together. If you've used a regular blender or food processor for vegan cheese, you may have ended up with something gritty, grainy, or lumpy.
Why a high-speed blender works better
A high-speed blender normally starts at around 1100 watts, with powerful models reaching closer to 1400. The Ninja BL770, which comes with a dedicated food processing attachment, is even rated for up to 1500 watts. Regular blenders fall well below this range. Along with enhanced power, high-speed blenders typically come equipped with sharp blades or even a greater number of blades that break down tough fibers in vegetables, nuts, and grains for smooth sauces.
In addition to these ingredients, oil and plant-based milks or creams are commonly used in vegan cheese recipes. A powerful blender easily emulsifies fats or any added starches for thickening the cheese. For nacho cheese or mac and cheese sauce, a super silky texture is important — so grittiness from almonds or lumps from vegetable pieces won't cut it. Less powerful blenders also take more time with hard ingredients; you'll probably find yourself pausing to push around the mixture with a spoon, because average blenders aren't meant to handle such dense and dry recipes.
If you're ready to invest in a high-speed blender, chef Chris Tucker notes, "Equipment like this can be expensive but it is definitely worth the investment. Plus, it lasts a really long time!" One of the best-known high-speed blenders is the professional-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender; cost depends on the exact model, but expect to pay between $200 and $500. While a high-power blender is pricey, if you're used to buying cheaper blenders and having to replace them every few years, investing in a model that's more expensive upfront may not only improve your cooking but save you money and time in the long run.