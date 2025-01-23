The Secret To Great Vegan Cheese Sauce Is Actually In Your Blender

Some store-bought vegan cheese is better than others, but when it comes to a creamy dairy-free cheese sauce, sometimes it's better to make at home to customize it to your liking. There are a ton of quick and surprisingly easy recipes out there, but one of the biggest complaints about vegan cheese is its texture. Thankfully, proper kitchen equipment can help. Chowhound spoke exclusively to celebrity chef Chris Tucker for tips on improving vegan cheese sauce and he noted that your blender can make a world of difference. "You can make cheese sauces from nuts, seeds, veggies, and the list goes on, but they have to be processed using high-speed blenders or they will never get to the proper consistency," he says.

In terms of ingredients, a luxurious vegan cheese sauce can be made from butternut squash, while nutritional yeast can provide the cheesy flavor. And, of course, ingredients are important for a superb sauce, but Tucker makes a good point: "A simple way to improve cheese sauces is to make sure you are processing them long enough and using the right equipment."

Vegan cheese sauce is not just made with milk as regular cheese is — recipes always call for a combination of ingredients with various textures to nail the sauce's flavor, appearance, and consistency. With ingredients like soaked nuts, vegetables, nutritional yeast, oil, and seasonings, it's crucial that these all get fully broken down and then emulsified together. If you've used a regular blender or food processor for vegan cheese, you may have ended up with something gritty, grainy, or lumpy.