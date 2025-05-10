Keep Track Of Your Chaotic Kitchen Pantry With This Tip That Doesn't Cost A Penny

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you were to open up your kitchen pantry right now, chances are that not only is it messy, but you probably also don't know exactly what's in there. That's why keeping an inventory of what's in your pantry can be life changing, and it's free to implement.

One clever and simple way to organize your kitchen pantry is by creating a spreadsheet that stays on your phone or computer. A basic inventory list should have columns for what items you have, the quantity, and the expiration dates. Every time you use a food up or grocery shop, just update your chart. You can also add columns that are useful for you, such as one for keeping track of when amounts are getting low. Make it a family effort and share the spreadsheet so that everyone can help keep track when they use foods up.

Although it may feel tedious to get started, keeping inventory of your pantry can save you time and money in the long run. No more duplicating purchases of pantry staples because you didn't realize you already had them. It can make recipe planning go more smoothly too, since you'll know exactly what ingredients you have and how much you have of them. And say goodbye to tons of expired items to toss because you forgot about them.