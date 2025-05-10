Keep Track Of Your Chaotic Kitchen Pantry With This Tip That Doesn't Cost A Penny
If you were to open up your kitchen pantry right now, chances are that not only is it messy, but you probably also don't know exactly what's in there. That's why keeping an inventory of what's in your pantry can be life changing, and it's free to implement.
One clever and simple way to organize your kitchen pantry is by creating a spreadsheet that stays on your phone or computer. A basic inventory list should have columns for what items you have, the quantity, and the expiration dates. Every time you use a food up or grocery shop, just update your chart. You can also add columns that are useful for you, such as one for keeping track of when amounts are getting low. Make it a family effort and share the spreadsheet so that everyone can help keep track when they use foods up.
Although it may feel tedious to get started, keeping inventory of your pantry can save you time and money in the long run. No more duplicating purchases of pantry staples because you didn't realize you already had them. It can make recipe planning go more smoothly too, since you'll know exactly what ingredients you have and how much you have of them. And say goodbye to tons of expired items to toss because you forgot about them.
Ideas for organizing your pantry
There are also apps with features that can help take your kitchen pantry space from chaos to clutter-free. For example, Out of Milk, a grocery list app, offers a pantry inventory. KitchenPal can suggest recipes based on what you have in your pantry and will even send reminders when an item in your pantry is about to expire.
If you're looking to keep track of what's in your fridge as well as your pantry, the 3 In 1 Pantry Freezer Refrigerator Inventory List has ready-made inventory lists and keeps everything together for you in a handy booklet. And if you want to get even more detailed, My Pantry Inventory Notebook: A Food Storage Log For Dry Storage, Refrigerator, and Freezer has separate pages devoted to spices, freezer, canned, dry goods, and even personal care items. If you're more of a photo person than a word person, another creative way to keep track of what's in your pantry is to take pictures of it. Photograph each shelf of your pantry, and update the pics as the items in the pantry change.
No matter what inventory system you choose to go with, it's best to start with a clean slate. That means pulling everything out of your pantry and taking stock of what to keep and what to toss. Keep in mind, it's not always about expiration dates, as some foods don't actually expire. If it smells strange or you never use it, toss, toss, toss.