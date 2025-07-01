Give Store-Bought Frozen Burritos Some Added Crunch With This Crispy Coating

Making burritos at home can be a special treat to get a balanced, super flavorful mix of ingredients with every bite. If you're making them from scratch, you may want to try the classic California burrito — a regular loaded burrito, plus tasty french fries. And you should certainly learn how to fold your burrito like a pro. But when you want to just reach into the freezer and grab one, pre-made, there are some quick tips to upgrade them to full-on restaurant quality. You can turn frozen burritos into enchiladas with just a little extra sauce. Or you can go the chimichanga route.

For the uninitiated, a chimichanga is, essentially, a fried burrito. Although its basic preparation and ingredients are associated with Mexico, the chimichanga is more likely from the United States, specifically Arizona. We'll show you how to make them delicious and extra crunchy with store-bought frozen burritos.

You can deep fry your frozen burrito, fry it with cheese, or simply add a cheesy coating. Either way, your frozen burrito will come out amazingly crispy and flavorful. This will work with any savory burrito flavor — beef, cheese and bean, egg and potato, you name it. And if you don't already have a favorite brand, we have a breakdown of the best frozen burritos to buy at the grocery store. Once you have your chosen burrito, you'll want to make sure it's heated thoroughly before moving onto the next steps.