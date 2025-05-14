Texas Roadhouse Family Meals Are Your Easy Hack To Feed A Crowd

On top of being easily affordable, one of the best things about Texas Roadhouse is how easy it is to hack its menu. There's all kinds of hacks, ranging anywhere from scoring a free appetizer to ensuring you get a freshly cut steak. However, perhaps the best hack of all is already part of Texas Roadhouse's menu.

Meet the family packs, a series of meals designed to feed four people for only $40. These packs feature four meats of your choice, like cheeseburgers or ribs, plus your choice of family-size salad, two 16-ounce sides, and fresh bread. Essentially, this deal was designed so you can eat for roughly $10 per person.

Not only is this affordable, but the proportions are pretty generous, so you'll likely have leftovers afterwards. You can then stash the leftovers for a day where you don't feel like making dinner; for extra clever points, use the leftovers from this Texas Roadhouse order as meal prep throughout the week. Regardless of how you slice it, these family packs are a great deal.