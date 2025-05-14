Texas Roadhouse Family Meals Are Your Easy Hack To Feed A Crowd
On top of being easily affordable, one of the best things about Texas Roadhouse is how easy it is to hack its menu. There's all kinds of hacks, ranging anywhere from scoring a free appetizer to ensuring you get a freshly cut steak. However, perhaps the best hack of all is already part of Texas Roadhouse's menu.
Meet the family packs, a series of meals designed to feed four people for only $40. These packs feature four meats of your choice, like cheeseburgers or ribs, plus your choice of family-size salad, two 16-ounce sides, and fresh bread. Essentially, this deal was designed so you can eat for roughly $10 per person.
Not only is this affordable, but the proportions are pretty generous, so you'll likely have leftovers afterwards. You can then stash the leftovers for a day where you don't feel like making dinner; for extra clever points, use the leftovers from this Texas Roadhouse order as meal prep throughout the week. Regardless of how you slice it, these family packs are a great deal.
About Texas Roadhouse family meals
On top of being a lot of bang, or in this case food, for your buck, these family packs are also customizable. This is especially great when trying to feed a large crowd, as you can make sure everyone's getting something they want. To start, you get to choose from six protein options: cheeseburgers, BBQ chicken, sirloin steaks, ribs, pork chops, or chicken critters, which is the chain's equivalent of chicken tenders.
After that, there are two family-sized salad choices: house salad or Caesar salad. Both come with customization options, like removing certain ingredients. The house salad also comes with two dressings of your choosing.
Next, there are five 16-ounce sides to choose from: buttered corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, or steak fries. You get to choose two of these; it is possible to repeat the same choice twice too. Last but not least, the packs come with a big helping of brown gravy, a dozen Texas Roadhouse bread rolls, and a big serving of signature cinnamon butter that you can spread on the rolls.