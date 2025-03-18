Exactly When To Visit Texas Roadhouse To Save The Most Money

For all those seeking rustic steakhouse fare without a hefty price tag, look no further than Texas Roadhouse. From its drool-worthy menu items of crispy country-fried sirloin to grilled shrimp, to the complimentary honey cinnamon rolls, there's a lot to savor here, and you can eat it all without breaking the bank.

While Texas Roadhouse offers customers bargains all throughout the day, walking through the doors between certain hours can get you even more bang for your buck. To save the most money at Texas Roadhouse, visit the chain anytime Monday through Thursday before 5 p.m. During these hours, customers can take advantage of the restaurant's coveted early bird special. This deal comes with an entree and two sides all for just $11.99.

Prices do vary per location. For example, a Texas Roadhouse in Las Vegas advertises this special at $12.99. Still, it's a bargain compared to the usual costs. For reference, outside of early dine-in, some 8-ounce steaks sold with two sides sell here for $24.99, and the chain's most expensive steak goes for upwards of $33.99.