Mix Whiskey Into Maple Syrup For A Boozy Breakfast Upgrade

Maple and whiskey are a well-documented pairing, and if you've ever had a maple old fashioned cocktail, you understand why. You may have also experienced whiskey-barrel-aged maple syrup, which turns this combination on its head. In this case, the sweetener sits in oak barrels once used to age the spirit, which imparts some of the taste of the whiskey and transforms syrup into a spectacularly complex new product that pairs well with syrup-friendly dishes, from sweet and savory crispy buttermilk chicken and waffles to French toast.

If you don't happen to have used whiskey barrels on hand, however, it can be hard to whip up yourself. Fortunately, there's a simple hack to help make a version of this sweet stuff at home. All you need to do is crack open your own bottle of bourbon (or Scotch, or Tennessee whiskey), and mix it in with your favorite maple syrup.

Making this treat requires little in the way of tools, time, or preparation. Just combine these two ingredients in a mixing glass or bowl with a whisk (which will help better integrate the ingredients than a spoon). In terms of ratio, you can start with as little as one or two tablespoons of whiskey for about ¾ cup of maple syrup. That said, the type and strength of your whiskey and the grade and style of your syrup will impact the finished product, so you may want to experiment a bit until you dial in the perfect formula for your needs.