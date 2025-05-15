The Wine That Pairs Perfectly With Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches

You may know what wine to pair with your steak, but what if you're in the mood for a sandwich and still want it to go down smoothly with a glass of wine? In the world of booze and sandwich pairings there are some pretty wild sounding combinations, like a French 75 cocktail and a bologna sandwich, but there's actually a lot of thought that goes into marrying even the most disparate foods and beverages.

If a classic peanut butter and jelly is your jam, and you're looking for a wine that works with it, we've done the leg work for you. We asked Ricardo Cubias, assistant general manager and Level Three Sommelier at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard, California, to help us with this culinary challenge and he delivered. He suggested a wine that can stand up to what sets this sandwich apart from many others: jelly. His suggestion? "Believe it or not, a chilled Lambrusco or a slightly sweet Zinfandel," he told Chowhound in an exclusive Q & A. "Something fruit[y] and playful, just like the sandwich."