How Sweet Tea Became The Unofficial Official Drink Of The South

Sweet tea is arguably the most iconic drink of the South. But this mix of black tea, sugar or simple syrup, ice, and garnishes like lemon and mint likely didn't originate in the South — although it's hard to say for sure, as its history is somewhat hazy. A common theory suggests that iced tea actually came from the Northern U.S. Around 1868, iced tea suddenly became a hit, with newspapers in Boston, Chicago, New York, and other cities highlighting it as a trendy drink of the moment.

The reason it came from the North is that this part of the country froze over in winter and that ice would be stored in cold places for use in the summer (bear in mind that electric refrigeration didn't exist at this point). Ice was sometimes transported to the South at this time, but it would have been a serious luxury, and totally unavailable outside of cities. Southerners probably couldn't get their hands on iced tea until the 1920s or later, when the advent of electricity and cars made ice far more easy to access.

When the iced tea trend hit in the 1800s, it was served with lemon, and early recipes only sometimes recommended adding sugar — the first documented reference to sweetened iced tea was around 1878. Tea was grown in the South at this point (near Charleston, South Carolina), but there's not a lot of evidence for anything resembling modern sweet tea being a particular presence until the 20th century.