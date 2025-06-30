The Seasonings You Need To Recreate Buc-Ee's BBQ Brisket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
To call Buc-ee's simply a gas station is an understatement. Locations typically pack in at least 100 gas pumps each, sport world records for both car wash length and convenience store size, and all while operating every hour and day of the year. To cement its iconic roadside status, Buc-ee's is the gas station chain known for fresh Texas barbecue.
Every day, workers receive brisket from a central smokehouse that's been smoked for around 13 hours after covering it in a predominantly salt, pepper, and spice seasoning. With a delicious texture and flavor, Buc-ee's fresh brisket has amassed an understandable following. Although Buc-ee's Texas Round Up brisket rub is sold online, you could also recreate the flavor with your own seasoning blend. As with other barbecue operations, the exact proportions aren't released. However, glance at the ingredient list and it's possible to trial and error component ratios. There are no unorthodox ingredients in the mix, so with some experimentation, you can make a flavorful brisket that resembles Buc-ee's.
Salt, pepper, and several classic spices constitute Buc-ee's brisket rub
To start the rub, go heavy on salt and pepper. These classic seasonings play a pivotal role in Buc-ee's flavoring. Then, mix with a touch of turmeric, cumin, and chili powder for complexity and finish off the flavors with dried onion, garlic, and sugar. This creates a mouthwatering external coating. Finally, Buc-ee's store-bought seasoning also includes corn starch, which doesn't impact the taste but does aid with delicious coloring on the meat's surface during cooking. Visually, the rub takes on a yellowish tint, evincing there's enough turmeric to color the seasoning blend.
Of course, the quality of brisket is equally important — if not more so — as the rub. Select the best brisket at the store and patiently smoke at a low temperature — there's no cutting corners here. Once it's all done, make sure to slice the meat up against the grain, mixing in lean and fatty bites together. Accompanying with the iconic chant that announces Buc-ee's fresh brisket is optional, but it would complete the experience.