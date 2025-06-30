The Seasonings You Need To Recreate Buc-Ee's BBQ Brisket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To call Buc-ee's simply a gas station is an understatement. Locations typically pack in at least 100 gas pumps each, sport world records for both car wash length and convenience store size, and all while operating every hour and day of the year. To cement its iconic roadside status, Buc-ee's is the gas station chain known for fresh Texas barbecue.

Every day, workers receive brisket from a central smokehouse that's been smoked for around 13 hours after covering it in a predominantly salt, pepper, and spice seasoning. With a delicious texture and flavor, Buc-ee's fresh brisket has amassed an understandable following. Although Buc-ee's Texas Round Up brisket rub is sold online, you could also recreate the flavor with your own seasoning blend. As with other barbecue operations, the exact proportions aren't released. However, glance at the ingredient list and it's possible to trial and error component ratios. There are no unorthodox ingredients in the mix, so with some experimentation, you can make a flavorful brisket that resembles Buc-ee's.