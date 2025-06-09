The Meaty Menu Item That Buc-Ee's Makes Fresh Daily

Maybe you've never visited a Buc-ee's before, but you've more than likely heard of it. The chain of beaver-themed travel stations has taken over the Southern United States and is quickly moving northward. Each Buc-ee's features a gigantic interior and massive amounts of fueling stations and parking spots. It isn't your usual grab-and-go gas station — it's a destination in and of itself, featuring a souvenir shop replete with fun tchotchkes and merchandise emblazoned with the image of Buc-ee, the chain's eponymous beaver mascot. Buc-ee's also has some killer food, and is especially known for its smoked brisket, an iconic Texas food. In fact, it's so popular that many Buc-ee's patrons are more than happy to pay a hefty price for the XXL brisket sandwich.

You may be wary of pit stop barbecue, or gas station food as a whole. After all, when you think of gas station sandwiches, your mind probably conjures images of sweaty plastic wrap and gray turkey slices pressed between droopy, brown lettuce. However, at Buc-ee's, food is taken seriously and freshness is a promise. This is especially true of the chain's smoked brisket, which is cut up fresh throughout the day, every day, at every Buc-ee's location. You don't have to worry about missing the freshest possible slice, either. Buc-ee's staff call out when a new hunk of meat is being carved with a "fresh brisket on the board" echoed by all surrounding employees. When the meat is done being carved, "fresh chopped brisket on the board" follows, with plenty of time for you to sidle up to the brisket counter and grab your fresh sandwich.