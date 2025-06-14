Listen For This Chant To Get The Freshest Brisket From Buc-Ee's
On a long road trip through the Southern states, Buc-ee's is a welcome sight. It isn't just a place to get gas or use the bathroom; it's also a place to get delicious snacks, including the famous Beaver Nuggets, a Buc-ee's exclusive snack. It's the perfect place to eat your fill before hitting the road again. There's all kinds of tasty options at Buc-ee's, but the chain is best known as the gas station with fresh Texas BBQ, and that is where the chain really shines.
Buc-ee's is especially famous for its brisket, which is made in house all day long; while the brisket is always delicious, it is best at peak freshness. Fortunately, there's an easy way to know when the brisket is fresh. Whenever fresh brisket is put out on the BBQ counter, the employees yell out "Fresh, hot brisket on the board!"
This ceremonious chant is universal across all Buc-ee's locations and has become something of a spectacle in of itself, with hungry customers documenting the chant in videos online. It's just another thing that makes the Buc-ee's experience even more unique. Next time you're in a Buc-ee's, keep an ear out for the chant so you can get a taste of the chain's fresh brisket.
The Buc-ee's menu items that feature brisket
While it goes without saying that BBQ just tastes better when it's hot and fresh, the reason why fresh brisket matters in particular at Buc-ee's is due to the amount of menu items that use brisket. Brisket plays a role in sandwiches and even in breakfast tacos.
Brisket is such a big part of Buc-ee's that the chain even has multiple types of brisket sandwiches: the chopped brisket sandwich and the sliced brisket sandwich. Both versions are highly popular, with the chopped variant being the best-selling sandwich at Buc-ee's. There's also an XXL brisket sandwich that packs extra meat into the sandwich for customers who are especially hungry.
The sandwiches already have a major following online, but getting them fresh really takes them to another level. Customers that have been able to get sandwiches with fresh brisket have described them as delightfully tender with a melt-in-your-mouth quality to them. Getting fresh brisket at Buc-ee's just makes the overall eating experience there better.