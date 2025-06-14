Listen For This Chant To Get The Freshest Brisket From Buc-Ee's

On a long road trip through the Southern states, Buc-ee's is a welcome sight. It isn't just a place to get gas or use the bathroom; it's also a place to get delicious snacks, including the famous Beaver Nuggets, a Buc-ee's exclusive snack. It's the perfect place to eat your fill before hitting the road again. There's all kinds of tasty options at Buc-ee's, but the chain is best known as the gas station with fresh Texas BBQ, and that is where the chain really shines.

Buc-ee's is especially famous for its brisket, which is made in house all day long; while the brisket is always delicious, it is best at peak freshness. Fortunately, there's an easy way to know when the brisket is fresh. Whenever fresh brisket is put out on the BBQ counter, the employees yell out "Fresh, hot brisket on the board!"

This ceremonious chant is universal across all Buc-ee's locations and has become something of a spectacle in of itself, with hungry customers documenting the chant in videos online. It's just another thing that makes the Buc-ee's experience even more unique. Next time you're in a Buc-ee's, keep an ear out for the chant so you can get a taste of the chain's fresh brisket.