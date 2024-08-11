What The Dolphin-Safe Label Actually Means For Canned Tuna

If you read labels on food items before you buy them, then you've probably seen the dolphin-safe label on many brands of canned tuna. This graphic isn't informing you that the product is safe for dolphins to eat, or even hinting that the can contains dolphin meat mixed in with the tuna. It's meant to let you know that no dolphins were intentionally captured or harmed when the tuna was caught.

You may be wondering what catching dolphins has to do with catching tuna. Most tuna don't swim with dolphins, but yellowfin tuna are known to congregate under multiple species of dolphins in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. One of the most common ways fishermen catch large amounts of fish at a time is called purse seine, in which a large vertical net encircles the fish and closes from the bottom like a drawstring purse. When fishermen attempt to catch this particular species of tuna using purse seine methods, they catch dolphins along with the real target. This kind of fishing started to become a problem as early as the 1950s when the demand for canned tuna was on the rise. Because of this practice, millions of dolphins drowned in tuna fishing nets. It would take decades before it was finally addressed.

