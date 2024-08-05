Why Costco's Cage-Free Eggs Are A Big Deal

Maybe you've heard of Costco, the major food retailer with over 800 locations globally. Best known for its low prices, iconic $1.50 hotdogs, and being one of the one-stop-shops for you to purchase almost all of your household and lifestyle needs (including food, clothes, insurance, medication, auto, etc.). But, have you heard the tea about its cage-free eggs? In 2007, Costco made a commitment to selling 100% cage-free eggs. Fast forward about 20 years later, and it's still honoring that commitment. The consistency may be nice, but you might be wondering why its cage-free eggs are actually a big deal.

In today's retail market, many companies have noticed that consumers are becoming concerned with how and where their groceries are being sourced (via "Journal of Business & Industrial Marketing"), not just the sale price. As trends suggest, consumers consider animal welfare, food safety, and the use of antibiotics before adding items to their shopping carts. Costco — which sells billions of eggs globally per year — is working to provide a solution to the change in demand by having the hens from their suppliers undergo a rigorous animal welfare assessment.